Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Gargantuan sand dunes 'swallow' oceanfront homes

By Zachary Rosenthal,
Posted by 
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 9 days ago

In the tourist paradise of Praia dos Ingleses in Florianópolis, Brazil, encroaching sand dunes are bringing the beach closer than homeowners would like.

Florianópolis is about a 450-mile drive to the south of Sao Paulo, which is the most populous city in Brazil. Most of Florianópolis, including the beach of Praia dos Ingleses, is on the picturesque Santa Catarina Island, and the city is well known for its charm and high quality of life. However, even the most picturesque islands can be hazardous.

Drone video shows the gargantuan dunes — taller than the roofs of the beach houses — swallowing up backyards. If the dunes continue to push toward the ocean, it seems all but certain they will cover several houses.

Several homes have developed severe structural damage, and officials have declared the houses uninhabitable due to fears that their roofs could soon collapse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ANKl1_0b5miA9k00

Strong winds blowing toward the ocean have pushed the dunes toward the coastal houses, which were illegally built in a Permanent Preservation Area.

Florianópolis has strict zoning regulations, measures necessary to protect Santa Catarina Island's sand dunes, lagoons and lush forests. However, with limited space to build new houses on the beach and always valuable beachside property, some builders may opt to skirt regulations.

Perhaps surprisingly, sand can be a dangerous beach hazard. A 2007 study from the New England Journal of Medicine found that over a 10-year period, 31 Americans died from suffocating after a sand hole, often one constructed by the victim, collapsed, according to reporting from The Daily Times.

The report's author, Dr. Bradley Maron of Harvard Medical School, wrote that people should be aware of the dangers of sand hole collapses, a hazard that he believes is more common than even his findings indicate.

"The risk of this event is enormously deceptive because of its association with relaxed recreational settings not generally regarded as hazardous," Maron wrote. "However, we believe these personal and family tragedies probably are more common than this report suggests."

Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

Comments / 0

AccuWeather

AccuWeather

8K+
Followers
500
Post
625K+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceanfront#Sand Dunes#Swallow#Americans#The Daily Times#Harvard Medical School#The Accuweather Network#Directv#Frontier#Spectrum#Fubotv#Verizon Fios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Environment
News Break
Real Estate
Country
Brazil
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
AccuWeather

Rare snow transforms Brazil into winter wonderland

Brazil may be known for beautiful beaches, tropical rainforests and temperate climate, but portions of the country looked more like a winter wonderland this week as snow made a rare appearance in the South American country. One of the strongest polar air masses so far this year intruded into southern...
Home & GardenHawaii Magazine

This Oceanfront Property Gets a Landscaping Makeover

This awe-inspiring home along sunset beach on O‘ahu’s North Shore is a surfer’s dream house and a wholesome place for the homeowners and their children to enjoy inside and out. The oceanfront property wasn’t always this picture perfect. The overgrown vegetation, loose gravel and massive boulders of the original landscape...
San Luis Obispo County, CAkprl.com

Earthquake 7.30.2021

It was a magnitude of 3.4 tremor. The epicenter was about 4 miles NW of Cholame. It shook the area at 6:07 Wednesday morning. About 19 people reported feeling it. Nothing like the earthquake in Alaska Wednesday night which measured 8.2 on the Richter scale. That was at 11:15 Wednesday night. That was the strongest earthquake in several decades.
Photographydigitalrev.com

Astronomical! 10 jaw-dropping images of the heavens

Fans of celestial photography are in for a treat and some real inspiration as the shortlisted entries for the 13th Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition have been announced and each frame is an absolute work of art, capturing rarely-seen sights from our skies and even deeper into space. One...
EnvironmentPosted by
AccuWeather

Destructive western US monsoon to trigger new concerns

Already the 2021 North American monsoon season has gotten off to a tumultuous start. Not only has it been the busiest start to the season in years, the monsoon thunderstorms and their resultant flash flooding have turned deadly across the American Southwest. AccuWeather forecasters say that although the engine for...
Polson, MTDaily Inter Lake

Residents flee wildfire along Flathead Lake

Residents on Flathead Lake east of Polson were ordered to evacuate early Sunday morning as a wildfire in the Mission Mountains crossed Montana 35 and burned multiple structures. According to the Finley Point-Yellow Bay Fire Department, shifting winds pushed the Boulder 2700 Fire west toward the lake and south from...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
KTAR News

Flash flood sweeps through town east of Phoenix

PHOENIX – A river of rushing water, mud and debris swamped an area east of metro Phoenix on Thursday, shutting down a major highway for hours and leaving behind a mess. Heavy rain dropped 2-4 inches in the Miami-Globe area late in the afternoon, triggering a flash flood that swamped streets and caused a rock slide on U.S. 60. The road closure stretched west to Superior.
Kennewick, WAyaktrinews.com

Rain, thunderstorms coming; flash flooding, debris flows possible

KENNEWICK, Wash. — First we get high heat up to 109 degrees, then more smoke will move in, and now it looks like incoming precipitation may produce storm cells that could potentially dump rain onto burn scars, causing topsoil mudslides. The National Weather Service reports a system off of California...
EnvironmentAccuWeather

Soggy spell to squash summertime heat in Southeast

Residents across the southeastern U.S. are experiencing another hot weekend. But the most intense heat is likely to wane this week as wet weather moves in. To start off the weekend, heat baked portions of the South. On Saturday morning, heat advisories and excessive heat warnings stretched across a dozen states.
EnvironmentAccuWeather

Frenzy of tropical activity in Pacific could create rare weather phenomenon

A cluster of tropical activity has developed across the Pacific Ocean, as three features battle for dominance and hold the potential for a phenomenon called the Fujiwhara Effect to occur. "Tropical activity has picked up across the eastern Pacific," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva. The three main areas of interest...
Sciencenatureworldnews.com

Why Do Scientists Plant Sunflowers Following Nuclear Disasters?

A massive tsunami hit Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures not too long after a disastrous magnitude 9.0 earthquake, this quake took the lives of tens of thousands in their wake. Then, the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant in Ōkuma went through a series of explosions as a devastating conclusion, discharging toxic radioactive waste into the surrounding environment.
WildlifePosted by
LiveScience

Strange DNA 'borgs' discovered in California

Scientists accidentally discovered a mysterious — and unusually large — DNA structure deep in the mud in California wetlands. The structure, known as a "Borg," likely belongs to a single-celled organism and carries many genes that are unknown to science. It's not totally clear what these massive strings of DNA do, but they may help supercharge the organisms' ability to break down chemicals in the soil.
Utah Statedronedj.com

Storm chaser Reed Timmer’s drone footage of Utah flooding

If there’s a significant storm pretty much anywhere, you can bet Storm Chasers are on the case. One of the best-known is American Reed Timmer, a meteorologist who starred in the Discovery Channel series Storm Chasers. Reed is still chasing, gathering data and video, and experiencing the immense power nature can unleash. His latest posts include drone footage of recent flooding in Utah.

Comments / 0

Community Policy