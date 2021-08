“I couldn’t listen to her music for the longest time. I used to go out and I would leave the room if it came on in a restaurant.” Dionne Bromfield pauses for a moment as we talk on Zoom, recounting how she coped at the height of her grief. “It took a long, long time but last year was the first time I went on Spotify and actually typed in her name. I see everything in a whole new perspective now, and I appreciate her voice so much more.”