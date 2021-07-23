Donald Eugene Reha
Donald Eugene Reha (94) died of natural causes on June 20, 2021. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 46 years, Erline, and three children, Michael of Mount Vernon, Judy Shore (Robert) of Seattle, and Megan Livingston (Brian) of Bainbridge Island. Don was predeceased by his son David and his brother Dick. He also leaves behind four grandchildren Anthea Shore (Adam) from Santa Cruz, Rachel Booth (Nick) from Issaquah, and Wyatt and Fiona Livingston from Bainbridge.www.kitsapdailynews.com
