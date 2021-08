Luella Alice (Pound) Tingelstad passed away peacefully June 26, 2021. She was born June 6, 1930 in Crosby, Minnesota to Ted and Hattie Pound. She married her soul mate and best friend, Leroy Tingelstad on June 15, 1953, who preceded her in death in February 2005. She was also preceded in death by a son, Jerry Tingelstad in January 2015 and a granddaughter, Wanda Tingelstad in October 1991.