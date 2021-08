TOKYO (WCMH) — Today was a long day, but a day I won’t soon forget. I got up at 5 a.m. this morning, much earlier than I’ve had to wake up this entire trip. That was to head to the Asaka Shooting Range for the rapid fire pistol event featuring two Buckeyes, brothers Henry and Jack Leverett. It was great to see them compete, especially at such a young age. Most of their competitors were 10-15 years older. And so, while they didn’t rank too high after Stage 1, I couldn’t be happier for them that they are getting this experience, especially being able to do it together.