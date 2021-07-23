More than 600 Thousand Bay Area Residents Can’t Make Ends Meet
Nearly one in four Bay Area househoulds cannot make ends meet. That’s according to the United Way’s latest annual cost-of-living study. More than 600-thousand Bay Area residents can’t afford housing, food, medical care, and child care. The study also found that about one-third of all families throughout the state cannot afford basic living necessities, and that 97% of those households are considered “working poor”. The findings come from U.S. Census Bureau Community Surveys from 2014 to 2019, so the data reflects what was happening even before the pandemic.www.ksro.com
Comments / 1