Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

More than 600 Thousand Bay Area Residents Can’t Make Ends Meet

ksro.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly one in four Bay Area househoulds cannot make ends meet. That’s according to the United Way’s latest annual cost-of-living study. More than 600-thousand Bay Area residents can’t afford housing, food, medical care, and child care. The study also found that about one-third of all families throughout the state cannot afford basic living necessities, and that 97% of those households are considered “working poor”. The findings come from U.S. Census Bureau Community Surveys from 2014 to 2019, so the data reflects what was happening even before the pandemic.

www.ksro.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#Child Care#The United Way
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
United Way
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Senate introduces text of bipartisan infrastructure package

WASHINGTON — Senators introduced the long-awaited text of their bipartisan infrastructure bill Sunday, aiming to pass the massive measure this week. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he would push forward with amendments to the legislation, which senators were finalizing through the weekend. "Given how bipartisan the bill is,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Japan shelters Belarusian sprinter who sought to flee the Olympics

TOKYO — A Belarusian sprinter was under the protection of Japanese authorities Monday, a day after she made a dash for freedom at a Tokyo-area airport, claiming her team was forcing her to return home after she publicly criticized her coaches at the Olympics. The sprinter, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, sought the...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Taliban push closer to front lines of two major Afghanistan cities

The Taliban has started to make inroads in two of Afghanistan’s major cities after they launched attacks at several airports on Saturday. Airports in the the second and fourth largest cities in the country, Kandahar and Herat, were struck by rockets launched by the insurgent group on Saturday, The Washington Post reported.

Comments / 1

Community Policy