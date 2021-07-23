Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Singers From All Continents Perform ‘Imagine' at Opening Ceremony

By Danielle Abreu
Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingers from around the world, including John Legend and Keith Urban, performed “Imagine” at the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics. The song, co-written by John Lennon and Yoko Ono 50 years ago, played while a giant Earth made of drones rotated above the Olympic stadium. The artists singing hailed from different continents, with Legend representing the Americas, Urban representing Australia, Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz representing Europe, Angelique Kidjo representing Africa and the Junior Chorus representing Asia.

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 1

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
56K+
Followers
35K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
John Legend
Person
Angelique Kidjo
Person
Keith Urban
Person
Uma Thurman
Person
Alejandro Sanz
Person
Yoko Ono
Person
Leslie Odom Jr.
Person
John Lennon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opening Ceremony#Continents#Spanish#Team Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Musicnickiswift.com

How Many Songs Did Paul McCartney And John Lennon Write Together?

Paul McCartney and John Lennon may have shared bowl cuts during their early Beatles days, but the pair were like apples and oranges in real life. Their interests and personalities often clashed due to differing upbringings — family-man McCartney liked to "charm" the press whereas Lennon (once a shoplifter) often "insult[ed] reporters," per The Atlantic. Their differences also extended to their musical abilities with McCartney said to be "meticulous and organized" whereas Lennon was most creative "in chaos." But while they had contrasting ideas, Lennon's first wife Cynthia Lennon suggested they were like yin and yang when she said, "John needed Paul's attention to detail and persistence. Paul needed John's anarchic, lateral thinking."
MusicPosted by
E! News

John Legend and Keith Urban Make Surprise Appearance at the Olympics Opening Ceremony in "Imagine" Video

Imagine our surprise when John Legend and Keith Urban unexpectedly appeared on our screens during the Opening Ceremony at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. That's exactly what happened on Friday, July 23, when both singers made surprise appearances during a video performance of John Lennon's "Imagine," along with Spanish performer Alejandro Sanz, Beninese singer-songwriter Angelique Kidjo and the Suginami Children's Choir.
Music963kklz.com

Eagles, Queen, Beatles in Top 10 of Billboard’s Top Paid Musicians List

Eagles, Queen and The Beatles were among the top ten artists featured on Billboard‘s “U.S. Money Makers” list of the top paid musicians of 2020. The three classic rock mainstays placed 4th, 7th and 8th, respectively, with the Eagles earning $16.3 million, followed by Queen with $13.2 million and The Beatles with $12.9 million.
MusicPosted by
103GBF

10 Child Prodigies in Rock + Metal With Jaw-Dropping Talent

Most musicians require many years to reveal and refine their talent, as they start to take their craft seriously in adolescence before completely mastering it in adulthood. However, history is full of artists who showed immense dedication and aptitude far earlier in life – such as Mozart, Chopin, Yo-Yo Ma and Kate Bush – garnering widespread attention for their performance and/or compositional skills by the time they’re pre-teens.
CelebritiesPosted by
Q 105.7

John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ Receives Star-Studded Olympics Tribute

John Lennon received a star-studded tribute last night during the Olympic Games’ opening ceremony in Tokyo, with John Legend, Keith Urban and several other artists teaming up to perform his classic “Imagine.”. The Olympic Games opened in spectacular fashion on Friday after previously being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic....
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Keith Urban Drops Behind-the-Scenes Video From Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony Performance

Keith Urban will be part of the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremonies, and he’s giving fans a sneak peek into what to expect. Urban posted a behind-the-scenes video and explained that he’ll be a part of people from around the world singing “Imagine” by John Lennon and Yoko Ono. The beloved tune is one of the most well-known songs of all time. Urban believes that it’s the ultimate song of hope.
CelebritiesStereogum

Watch John Legend, Keith Urban, Angélique Kidjo, & Alejandro Sanz Sing “Imagine” At Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

After Cornelius resigned from his position as composer for the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony following a bullying scandal, someone must’ve decided to put Gal Gadot in charge. Because today’s opening ceremony featured, that’s right, a bunch of famous people singing John Lennon’s “Imagine.”. John Legend, Keith Urban, Angélique Kidjo, Alejandro...
Sportswfla.com

Top moments from the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

(NBC Olympics) — Though some competition has already begun, the Tokyo Olympic Games officially, finally get underway Friday night with the Opening Ceremony. The Olympic Stadium in Tokyo is hosting the first major global gathering since the global pandemic began last year and will see special performances, pageantry and the Parade of Athletes during the ceremony. Among the plans in store that will feature on the NBC broadcast: Leslie Odom Jr. will tell the story of the hopes and dreams of Olympians in an opening vignette, Dwayne Johnson will introduce Team USA, and Uma Thurman will narrate a special feature leading into the Parade of Athletes.
SportsWashington Post

Empty seats, muddled messaging and a botched ‘Imagine’ make for a lackluster Olympic Opening Ceremonies

Some Olympic Games kick off under a dark cloud. This year’s Olympics, hosted by a still-coronavirus-ravaged Tokyo, launched officially on Friday amid a storm of scandals. However many months or years ago the Opening Ceremonies of the 2020 Games were planned, organizers have known for a while that the beloved tradition couldn’t be the usual eye-popping spectacle. In previous years, the event has been a prime opportunity for a host country to reintroduce its history, culture and national identity to the world. But this year’s ceremony also had to relay that Tokyo had the pandemic under (relative) control, that the athletes and the international viewership were welcome despite the deep disapproval of the Games within Japan, that the country had recovered from the 2011 earthquake and subsequent nuclear disaster, and that the “2020” Olympics — as it’s being marketed, not least because all the merchandise was already branded and manufactured — should be happening at all.
MusicElite Daily

The Olympics Accidentally Gave Everyone Flashbacks With A Performance Of "Imagine"

The 2021 Olympic opening ceremony is always themed around the idea of unity and hope. As the largest peacetime gathering of sporting populations worldwide, the games are a triumph of the modern era and wish to honor their place in the world. But unfortunately, some of those ideas of how to express peace are a little dated, such as the use of John Lennon’s song “Imagine.” These tweets about “Imagine” at the 2021 Olympics opening ceremony are a reminder that, though the older generation still regards it as a seminal song about world peace, others are less impressed with the sentiments expressed in it.
Musicglobalazmedia.com

Grammy Nominated Cellist, Tina Guo Puts Unique Spin on Bach Classic “Toccata and Fugue”

World-renowned, Grammy-nominated cellist, dynamic composer, and incendiary performer, Tina Guo has today released a gorgeous, brooding interpretation of Sebastian Bach’s classic “Toccata and Fugue”. Speaking on the single, Tina shared:. “I’ve always loved this dark masterpiece and wanted to give it even more heavy love, incorporating electronic and metal elements.”
Musicthebrag.com

15 bands who took their names from other artists’ songs

Names, names, names, names: they’re pretty tough to come by, originally. As we’ve mentioned before, picking a bands names can be pretty hard. There are some pretty amazing band names out there, but let’s be fair – when you name your band, you want that name to come from a pretty amazing place.
Musictheclevelandamerican.com

Gustavo Dudamel and Christina Aguilera performed two concerts with the Los Angeles Philharmonic

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Band, hosted by Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel last week, performed two concerts at the Hollywood Bowl along with American singer Christina Aguilera. The shows took place on Fridays and Saturdays, the first shows presented by the translator of “Genie in a Bottle” in the Hollywood Bowl, according to a promotional video posted by the host on his Instagram account.

Comments / 1

Community Policy