The Cleveland Guardians? MLB team owner explains the new name

By Curtis Pashelka
East Bay Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey won’t be called the Cleveland Spiders, or even the Cleveland Rockers. No, after this season the Cleveland Indians will be known as the … Cleveland Guardians?. The Major League Baseball franchise announced its new, rather unorthodox name Friday morning with the help of a splashy Twitter video narrated by Cleveland baseball fan – and Oakland native – Tom Hanks, with music from the Black Keys of the Akron area.

