OnePlus Buds Pro introduced, ready with white noise and ANC

Drown out unwanted noise with the OnePlus Buds Pro wireless earbuds. With their smart ANC, they eliminate background sound frequencies like chatter or environmental noise. In fact, each earbud has a 3-mic setup that filters out noise up to 40 decibels. What’s more, the OnePlus Audio ID feature creates a sound profile that calibrates to your sound sensitivities. Meanwhile, the two 11 mm dynamic drivers and support for Dolby Atmos make music lifelike. Even better, these earbuds feature up to 38 hours of battery life with the charging case. And with just a 10-minute charge, you can get 10 hours of playtime. Moreover, you can expect crystal-clear calls that provide for wind and noise reduction. Furthermore, with IP55 water and sweat resistance, rain and workouts won’t be an issue. Finally, the ultra-low latency ensures lags won’t be a problem, and the Qi-certified wireless charging makes powering up so convenient.