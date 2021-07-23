OnePlus Buds Pro introduced, ready with white noise and ANC
From the brand that never settles, here is another new product: the OnePlus Buds Pro. The pair was promised to be out this week with adaptive noise cancellation. It was also offered free for testing before launch. The new wireless earbuds are now official with with ANC and white noise with a $150 price tag. That’ not exactly pricey but affordable enough. We think the device is worth the price because of the ANC feature alone. Choose between the Glossy White or Matte Black –both versions offer a somewhat minimalist style.androidcommunity.com
Comments / 0