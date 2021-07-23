Lindsey Buckingham’s New Song “On The Wrong Side” Was Inspired by Fleetwood Mac’s Hit “Go Your Own Way”

Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham previews his forthcoming self-titled solo album with a melancholic new single, “On The Wrong Side.” Boasting his legendary guitar work, the wandering song grapples with the emotional weight of aging. As he enters the sunset years of an epic life experience, the 71-year-old reflects on the road-worn years spent with his iconic band.

“’On the Wrong Side’ is about the peaks and valleys of life on the road with Fleetwood Mac,” Buckingham said in a statement. “The song evokes ‘Go Your Own Way,’ in that it’s not a happy song, subject-matter wise, but it was an ebullient song musically. This was sort of the same idea.”

Lindsey Buckingham | “On The Wrong Side” | Released July 21, 2021

Buckingham wrote and recorded his self-titled solo album at his home studio in Los Angeles. Due September 17 via Reprise Records, the 10-track collection also includes the recently released single “I Don’t Mind.”

“I wanted to make a pop album, but I also wanted to make stops along the way with songs that resemble art more than pop,” he said in a statement announcing the record. “As you age, hopefully, you keep getting a little more grounded in the craft of what you’re doing. For me, getting older has probably helped to reinforce the innocence and the idealism that hopefully was always there.”

Lindsey Buckingham’s upcoming solo album is his first since Seeds We Sow in 2011 and follows his firing from Fleetwood Mac in 2018. Allegedly, Buckingham required too much time off to concentrate on his solo work and get into spats with various members of the band. He was replaced by Crowded House’s Neil Finn and former lead guitarist of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Mike Campbell.

Buckingham’s 30-date fall tour launches on September 1 in Milwaukee. The tour, running through December, is the artist’s first run of extensive live performances since heart surgery in 2019. The tour dates are below, and ticket information is available on his website.

Listen to “On The Wrong Side,” below. Pre-order Lindsey Buckingham LP, here.

Lindsey Buckingham 2021 U.S. Tour

Sept. 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

Sept. 3 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Showroom

Sept. 4 – New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds Casino Resort / Silver Creek Event Center

Sept. 7 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Sept. 8 – North Tonawanda, NY @ Riviera Theatre

Sept. 9 – Northampton, MA @ The Academy of Music

Sept. 11 – Medford, MA @ The Chevalier Theater

Sept. 12 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall

Sept. 14 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

Sept. 16 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall

Sept. 19 – Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center

Sept. 21 – Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theatre

Sept. 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Woodruff Arts Center – Symphony Hall

Sept. 24 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

Sept. 26 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Sept. 27 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

Sept. 29 – Melbourne, FL @ King Center for the Performing Arts

Sept. 30 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse

Dec. 3 – El Cajon, CA @ Magnolia Performing Arts Center

Dec. 5 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre

Dec. 8 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre For the Performing Arts

Dec. 9 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

Dec. 11 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

Dec. 13 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center – Mars Music Hall

Dec. 15 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

Dec. 17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

Dec. 18 – Wichita, KS @ Orpheum Theatre

Dec. 20 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater