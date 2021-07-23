Cancel
If You See White Stuff on Your Baby Carrots, This Is What It Is

By Kelly Kuehn
Taste Of Home
Taste Of Home
 9 days ago
If baby carrots are a staple snack in your home, you know exactly what we’re talking about here. You open a bag of carrots and notice a white substance coating your veggies. What the heck is it? Is it a sign that your carrots are going bad, or a sign they won’t last long? Is it even safe to eat?

Taste Of Home

Taste Of Home

Taste of Home is dedicated to its community of home cooks. By sharing food trends, tips, stories and beloved recipes, we strive to bring family and friends together through a love of delicious meals.

