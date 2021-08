On Thursday, Spike, an artwork attributed to the elusive street artist Banksy, is scheduled to be sold on the auction platform ValuArt in the form of an NFT, but it’s unclear whether the artist has any knowledge that the non-fungible token was created in the first place. If indeed the Spike NFT is unauthorized, the artist could have grounds to file a lawsuit; it also remains unclear how operatic tenor Vittorio Grigolo, the owner of Banksy’s original work, obtained it in the first place. Grigolo is one of the cofounders of ValuArt, and the platform is selling the Banksy NFT as part of its first auction.