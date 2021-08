Maureen Ballatori is an entrepreneur whose ambitions extend beyond growing her own business. She aims to develop ecosystems for small businesses like hers to grow and thrive. “I think that there is a lot of value in creating something that works for me that with a little extra effort can also work 10 times,” says the 35-year-old Ballatori, who owns 29 Design Studio and is a partner in Port 100, a coworking community in Geneva and downtown Rochester.