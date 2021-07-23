Texas, Oklahoma may join SEC as early as 2022, per report

The “Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC” train is moving FAST. The news broke on Wednesday that the two schools were interested in leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, and now, there are reports that the move could happen as soon as next year. Even though Texas and Oklahoma’s grant-of-rights TV partnership with the Big 12 doesn’t end until 2025, Brett McMurphy told Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic that he believes lawyers will strike a deal to let the schools leave sooner.