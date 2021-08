DENVER (CBS4)– Another election is just around the corner and it will likely include three statewide ballot measures. Signatures are due Monday but supporters of the Learning Enrichment and Academic Progress (LEAP) initiative will turn-in their petitions Friday. (credit: CBS) The measure asks for a 5% tax increase on recreational marijuana to help fund out-of-school education programs for low-income kids and those with special needs. Additional funding would come from royalties, rents and leases on state property. It has support from Democrats and Republicans. Proponents of a property tax reduction measure are also feeling good about their chances for success at...