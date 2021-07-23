Cancel
Report: Oklahoma Sooners' move to the SEC was 6 months in the making

By John Williams
 10 days ago
The Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns have dominated the sports conversation the last couple of days after initial reports the Big 12’s most important members were exploring a move to the SEC.

According to Kirk Bohls of the Austin American Statesman, the move has been six months in the making.

The report from the Houston Chronicle took the world by storm on Wednesday, and as Wednesday progressed into Thursday, the migration of two of the biggest brands in college football became more of a reality.

Texas A&M voiced its displeasure with the report early on. Considering its frustration over the Longhorn Network, which led to its departure in the first place, it’s not surprising the Aggies are upset, and it’s also not surprising they were left out of discussions about conference expansion, including the Longhorns.

The Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns would make the 15th and 16th members of the SEC and would change the landscape of college football as we know it.

