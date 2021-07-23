Four ways organizations can create healthier workplaces: Research

Cheryl is CMO of Promethean, an education technology company focused on transforming the way the world learns and collaborates. I recently changed my organizational structure from a long-standing, traditional marketing team focused on in-person events and outbound marketing to that of a digitial-first, modern inbound organization. As basic as that might sound in the Covid-19 virtual era, it drastically upset the apple cart and created a domino effect in attrition. The bar for an employee to leave and take a new role elsewhere was lowered because the current norm was changed. What they knew as the status quo is now different, so why not look outside? As a marketing leader, I know high attrition can consume a tremendous amount of time as you recruit, hire and replace talent that you did not want to lose. But when the balance is disrupted, change is inevitable. Over the years, I have learned some valuable lessons that I needed to dig deep and apply during a time of change.