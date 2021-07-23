Cancel
The Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony was filled with some of gaming’s greatest tunes

By Cameron Faulkner
The Verge
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics kicked off this morning, and tunes from classic video games played as all of the athletes from participating countries were welcomed into a crowd-free arena. There was plenty of representation on the RPG front, with well-known songs from franchises including Dragon Quest, Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts, Phantasy Star, and more. Perhaps more surprising were some of the deeper cuts from Chrono Trigger, Monster Hunter, Ace Combat, Nier, and others.

