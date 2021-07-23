Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarasota, FL

Calendars to Help Ease Caregiver Burden

homecaremag.com
 10 days ago

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (July 23, 2021)—Caregivers’ Comfort Creations, LLC, a business created to support and empower caregivers, has solutions for family caregivers who must plan and organize every single day on behalf of their loved ones. The solutions are Caregivers’ Comfort 2022 Inspirational Planning Calendars for caregivers, caregivers of veterans, and veterans caring for their loved ones. These calendars are one-of-a-kind and designed for all caregivers and their patients.

www.homecaremag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
City
Lakewood Ranch, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Caregivers#Veteran#Caregiving#Llc#Doctors Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Dementia
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Canada upsets US with 1-0 win in women’s soccer

KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — Carli Lloyd, clutch in so many critical moments for the U.S. women’s soccer team, failed to connect against Canada on Monday night and the Americans won’t play for a fifth Olympic gold medal. Lloyd’s look in the 86th minute with the United States trailing by a...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida has more new Covid cases than ever before

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida reported 21,683 new cases of Covid-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday. The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy