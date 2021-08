The Opening Ceremony for the Tokyo Games is finally here. From July 24 to August 4, sailors from across the world will be gathering on six courses on Enoshima Bay to race for gold. Ten classes will take part in the event: RS:X (men), RS:X (women), Laser Full Rig, Laser Radial, Finn, 470 (men), 470 (women), 49erFX, 49er and Narca 17. Team USA has athletes qualify in all but the 49er class. Here’s who to look out for in each event: