DoD adding cybersecurity measures to network 3D printers

By Tom Temin
federalnewsnetwork.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. As it expands additive manufacturing all over, the Defense Department is also adding cybersecurity risk. That’s because operators of networked 3D printers aren’t always securing the machines or the files that drive them. For more, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to Karla Roark, program director for Audit Cyberspace Operations in the DoD Office of Inspector General.

Energy Industryinforisktoday.com

Experts Testify on Pipeline Cybersecurity Measures

At a Senate hearing on oil and gas pipeline cybersecurity Tuesday, leaders from several federal agencies briefed lawmakers on the roles regulators can play in the aftermath of the recent ransomware attack against Colonial Pipeline Co. The Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, which heard testimony from the Transportation Security...
Politicsbleepingcomputer.com

CISA launches vulnerability disclosure platform for federal agencies

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) today launched a new vulnerability disclosure policy (VDP) platform for US federal civilian agencies. Initially announced in June, the federal civilian enterprise-wide crowdsourced VDP platform provided by BugCrowd and EnDyna was established in support of Binding Operational Directive (BOD) 20-01 issued in September 2020.
Politicsfederalnewsnetwork.com

Taking a look at OFPP’s ‘EPIC’ campaign

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. The government spends more than $90 billion a year on information technology, and as anyone involved in the procurement process can attest, that process is far from perfect. Now the Office of Management and Budget and the General Services Administration are turning to online crowdsourcing to help make it better. The new series of challenges is called Engaging Procurement Ideas to Consider — or ‘EPIC.’ The first one wrapped up at the end of June after gathering 1,700 responses. Lesley Field is the acting director of OMB’s Office of Federal Procurement Policy. And Laura Stanton is assistant commissioner for the IT category in GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service. Federal News Network’s Jared Serbu welcomed them to Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about how EPIC works.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

The Pentagon Is Experimenting With Using Artificial Intelligence To "See Days In Advance"

The Pentagon aims to use cutting-edge cloud networks and artificial intelligence systems to anticipate adversaries' moves before they make them. U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) recently conducted a series of tests known as the Global Information Dominance Experiments, or GIDE, which combined global sensor networks, artificial intelligence (AI) systems, and cloud computing resources in an attempt to "achieve information dominance" and "decision-making superiority." According to NORTHCOM leadership, the AI and machine learning tools tested in the experiments could someday offer the Pentagon a robust “ability to see days in advance," meaning it could predict the future with some reliability based on evaluating patterns, anomalies, and trends in massive data sets. While the concept sounds like something out of Minority Report, the commander of NORTHCOM says this capability is already enabled by tools readily available to the Pentagon.
Healthfederalnewsnetwork.com

CMS needs to improve oversight of medical device cybersecurity

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services not only pay for health care but they accredit the organizations that deliver the programs. Now the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General has found CMS needs to improve its oversight of a critical piece of health care infrastructure — namely, the cybersecurity of networked medical devices. For more, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to social science research analyst Ivan Troy.
Politicsfederalnewsnetwork.com

Sorting out NITAAC’s amendments to CIO-SP4

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. The NIH has long operated a series of popular governmentwide acquisition contracts through its Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center, or NITAAC. The solicitation for the new vehicle known as CIO-SP4 was barely out before it ran into protests. Since then NITAAC has issued eight amendments to the solicitation and it’s making industry scratch its head. To help sort it all out, one of the protesting attorneys and a partner at Piliero Mazza, Cy Alba, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.
Technologymobileworldlive.com

ZTE obtains ISO/IEC 27701:2019 Certificate for its core network products

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has passed ISO/IEC 27701:2019 (Privacy Information Management System) certification, issued by British Standards Institution (BSI), for its core network products. This certification covers the R&D and maintenance services of ZTE Universal Subscriber Profile Platform (ZXUN USPP) and Cloud Foundation (TECS CloudFoundation). Also, it concerns many service...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

General Atomics Unveils New "LongShot" Aircraft-Launched Air-To-Air Combat Drone Rendering

LongShot is an initiative to give combat aircraft their own drone able to fly out and engage enemy aircraft over long distances with its own missiles. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, or GA-ASI, has revealed for the first time an artist’s impression of a missile-carrying air-to-air combat drone that it is developing as part of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s LongShot program. GA-ASI, as well as Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, is working on this project, which calls for an unmanned aircraft that can be launched in mid-air from a manned aircraft before flying into potentially more hazardous environments and engaging aerial threats using its own missiles.
Computershbr.org

Video Quick Take: Palo Alto Networks’ Tim Junio on Cybersecurity

Welcome to the HBR Quick Take. I’m Julie Devoll, Editor for Special Projects and Webinars at HBR, and today I’m joined by Tim Junio, Senior Vice President of Product at Palo Alto Networks, and co-founder of Cortex Expanse, a Palo Alto Networks company. Today we are discussing Attack Surface Management...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

BehavioSec extends its behavioral biometrics platform into a SOC/ISO compliant SaaS version

BehavioSec announced that it has extended its patented technology and BehavioSense platform into a SOC/ISO compliant, hosted-version and a cloud-native, SaaS version. These new versions will help more organizations meet compliance and cloud mandates, support frictionless multi-factor authentication (MFA), and gain access to the advanced behavioral biometrics technology – which until now – has only been employed within the world’s largest banks, e-Identity providers, and online retailers.
Technologyaithority.com

Robotic Process Automation Prone to Cyber Attacks: Beroe Inc.

While Human Intervention Can Be Significantly Reduced With the Adoption of Robotic Process Automation, the Move Runs a Risk of Facing Cyber Threats. The adoption of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) has numerous advantages. However, it also has its set of challenges, including cyber threats. Data theft, misusing privileged access and denial-of-service are common and emerging constraints of RPA growth, posing significant vulnerabilities to organizations.
Technologyfederalnewsnetwork.com

Robotics process automation: Is it right for your agency?

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. This week on Federal Tech Talk, host John Gilroy interviewed Jeremy Hogg, vice president of Public Sector Sales at Kofax, about the topic of robotic process automation (RPA). Automation...
SoftwareNetwork World

Is your network AI as smart as you think?

Network-operations types tell me that, in the future, AI is going to manage their networks. They also tell me that their vendors told them that very same thing. The good news is that’s sort-of-true. The bad news is the same; with emphasis on the qualifier “sort-of”. To get the most from AI network management, you have to navigate out of that hazy “sort-of” zone, and you do it by thinking about ants and farmers.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Navy's New Jamming Pods For EA-18G Growler Eyed For Air Force Fighters

If the House Armed Services Committee gets its way the Air Force could finally get a manned fast-jet electric attack capability back after decades. The United States Air Force could be regaining the ability to conduct electronic warfare operations with its own tactical aircraft. A proposal before the House Armed Services Committee, if approved, would require the Air Force to determine whether or not it could integrate variants of the Next Generation Jammer family of electronic warfare systems aboard its platforms, greatly expanding the Air Force’s capabilities in this regard in support of larger missions and operations. While the Air Force is currently exploring a wide range of electronic warfare systems that are primarily defensive in nature, the capability set offered by the Next Generation Jammers could give the USAF a true tactical electronic attack aircraft, something it presently lacks.
U.S. Politicsfederalnewsnetwork.com

Here’s how the White House wants to reform cybersecurity management for agencies

The White House wants to change how it manages agency cybersecurity efforts by shifting away from self attestation and compliance approaches to more continuous monitoring of networks and outcome-focused measurements, according to the federal chief information security officer (CISO). The Office of Management and Budget is ensuring agencies are providing...
Militaryrdworldonline.com

U.S. Army’s Sentinel A4 radar program receives Orolia M-Code solution

In September 2019, Lockheed Martin was awarded a contract to develop the U.S. Army’s Sentinel A4 system, an air and missile defense radar that will provide improved capability against dynamic threats. The following November, Orolia Defense & Security announced the availability of M-Code Military GPS receivers in its flagship SecureSync – the first Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) approved time server.
Computersdatasciencecentral.com

How Data Science And Machine Learning Works To Counter Cyber Attacks

We are all aware of the heinous cyber-attack that took down more than 200,000 systems in 150 countries in only a few days in May 2017. This was found by the National Security Agency (NSA) and was nicknamed "WannaCry," which exploited a vulnerability and stole important resources before being distributed online.
Softwaredevops.com

Cycloid Tool Can Reverse Engineer Provisioned IaC

Cycloid this week unveiled a tool that makes it possible to reverse engineer code used to manually provision cloud infrastructure. The Infra Import tool is part of an effort to create a more consistent and reliable version of that code using open source Terraform software. Benjamin Brial, Cycloid CEO, said...
Aerospace & Defensedefense.gov

Today in DOD

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael M. Gilday discusses the "State of the Navy" at 10:30 a.m. EDT at the online "July Prequel" to next month's Navy League Sea-Air-Space 2021 Conference and Exposition. Register at seaairspace.org. Dr. Tim Grayson, director of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Strategic Technology Office,...

