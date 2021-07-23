DoD adding cybersecurity measures to network 3D printers

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. The government spends more than $90 billion a year on information technology, and as anyone involved in the procurement process can attest, that process is far from perfect. Now the Office of Management and Budget and the General Services Administration are turning to online crowdsourcing to help make it better. The new series of challenges is called Engaging Procurement Ideas to Consider — or ‘EPIC.’ The first one wrapped up at the end of June after gathering 1,700 responses. Lesley Field is the acting director of OMB’s Office of Federal Procurement Policy. And Laura Stanton is assistant commissioner for the IT category in GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service. Federal News Network’s Jared Serbu welcomed them to Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about how EPIC works.