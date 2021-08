Irving, Texas-based Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) will have a new CFO in August, and she will be the first woman to join the energy company's executive team. Andrew Swiger, Exxon's senior vice president and principal financial officer, said he will retire on Sept. 1. Replacing him will be Kathryn Mikells, who will officially take over as CFO and senior vice president on Aug. 9. She is not only the first woman to join the executive ranks at the company, but she is also the first external hire for the management committee, Reuters reported.