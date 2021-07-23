Cancel
Theodore, AL

Supreme Medical Fulfillment Signs on as Executive Sponsor for FAHCS

homecaremag.com
 10 days ago

THEODORE, Ala. (July 23, 2021)—Supreme Medical Fulfillment has become an executive sponsor of FAHCS—the Florida Alliance of Home Care Services. “Supreme is laser focused on partnering with HME providers throughout the Southeast, and we view supporting their local state associations as the foundation for starting to build long-term relationships with the owners and operators of these businesses.” said Colton Mason, Senior Vice President of Supreme Medical. “Our Gulf Coast distribution center is perfectly located to serve Florida providers with fast one to two day delivery of medical supplies from the Panhandle to Miami. When you couple this with the fact that Supreme is a wholesale B2B only distributor that does not compete with providers for referrals, it positions us as a company we believe folks will be excited to work with.”

www.homecaremag.com

