PERHAM, Minn. (KFGO) – An Illinois man is hospitalized in Fargo after he was struck by a pickup while walking along Highway 10 west of Perham shortly after midnight Friday. The state patrol says 25-year old Giovani Winters was standing in the right lane of traffic when he was hit by the pickup driven by a Sebeka man. Winters injuries were not life-threatening. The driver was not hurt.