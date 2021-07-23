Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The Cleveland Guardians? MLB team owner explains the new name

By Curtis Pashelka
Mercury News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey won’t be called the Cleveland Spiders, or even the Cleveland Rockers. No, after this season the Cleveland Indians will be known as the … Cleveland Guardians?. The Major League Baseball franchise announced its new, rather unorthodox name Friday morning with the help of a splashy Twitter video narrated by Cleveland baseball fan – and Oakland native – Tom Hanks, with music from the Black Keys of the Akron area.

www.mercurynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Tom Hanks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Guardians#The Cleveland Guardians#The Cleveland Spiders#The Cleveland Rockers#Major League Baseball#Indians#Clevelanders#Crystal Echo Hawk#Illuminative#Native Americans#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers fans lost their minds during last night’s game vs. Astros

The powder keg finally went off on Wednesday. For the first time since it was discovered that the Houston Astros were involved in a sign stealing scandal during 2017, they faced the Dodgers, in front of fans, at Dodger Stadium. You’ll remember that in 2017, the Astros won the World Series in seven games. Their opponent? The Dodgers.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Indians: Clarifying Terry Francona’s run at history

The Cleveland Indians organization had some unfortunate news to announce at the end of July. The news was that manager Terry Francona was stepping away from the team for the remainder of the season to focus on several health issues. Francona also missed time in 2020, and his future with...
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Ex-Tiger JD Martinez still marvels at Miguel Cabrera

They were once teammates who both wore the Old English D and brought the crowds at Comerica Park to their feet with electrifying hits. However, only one of them remains playing in the Motor City, but that doesn’t mean that the other isn’t watching. JD Martinez moved on from the...
MLBchatsports.com

Jacob Wilson claimed off waivers by Houston Astros

Jul 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Jacob Wilson (11) throws to first base against the Texas Rangers in the tenth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports. Jacob Wilson – we hardly knew ye. The minor league utility man had finally gotten...
MLBNewnan Times-Herald

“Indians” shouldn’t forget Louis Sockalexis

Cleveland Indians’ owner Paul Dolan sparked controversy when he recently announced that his baseball team will officially drop its moniker—the Indians—and adopt a new name beginning next season. This was purportedly done to “unify our community,” but it doesn’t appear that Dolan’s decision is unifying Major League Baseball fans. Rather,...
MLBESPN

Brewers acquire veteran reliever John Axford from Blue Jays

MILWAUKEE --  Reliever John Axfords comeback attempt is taking a detour from Toronto to Milwaukee, where the veteran right-hander started his major league career and had his greatest success. Milwaukee acquired the 38-year-old Axford from the Blue Jays for $1. Axford hasnt pitched in the major leagues since 2018...
MLBESPN

This Date in Baseball

1901  Cleveland pitcher Ed Scott pitched a complete game and hit a solo home run off Bill Reidy in the top of the 10th for an 8-7 win against Milwaukee. It was the last game of Scotts major league career. 1906  Washington pitcher Tom Hughes hit a solo...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Cleveland Indians vs Toronto Blue Jays 8/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Cleveland Indians will meet with the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB action in Rogers Centre, CAN, on Monday, August 2, 2021, at 3:07 PM (EDT). The Cleveland Indians, who are currently at 51-51, are three matches behind in the standings. 500 on the road and nine matches behind the AL Central Division-leading Chicago White Sox. The Indians are returning from a weekend series against the Chicago White Sox. Cleveland was held to only four hits and ten strikeouts in a 2-1 road defeat to Chicago on Sunday.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees’ Brian Cashman crushed the trade deadline, MLB insider says

Brian Cashman, you are the man. That’s what The Athletic’s Jim Bowden was saying about the New York Yankees general manager. Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text message directly with beat writers. Bowden graded all 32 MLB clubs for their work ahead of...
MLBwhopam.com

MLB Roundup

Yadiel Hernandez homered in the bottom of the ninth as the Washington Nationals walked off the Chicago Cubs 6-5. The Cubs are off today. The Atlanta Braves fell to the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 Sunday. They begin a series with the St. Louis Cardinals this evening. Interleague. Edmundo Sosa and Paul...
MLBnumberfire.com

Roberto Perez catching for Cleveland on Tuesday

Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez is batting eighth in Tuesday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Perez will start behind the plate after Austin Hedges received a break against Toronto. numberFire's models project Perez to score 8.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Wednesday

We're into August and there is still midweek Wednesday matinees with four games on the afternoon slate, beginning at 12:30 PM ET in Cincinnati. It's an odd schedule with no divisional combatants with playoff aspiration squaring off, though there are a pair of interleague affairs between hopeful World Series participants. First, the Oakland Athletics host the San Diego Padres in an early game then the slate finished with the Houston Astros visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLBpitcherlist.com

The 6 Best MLB Moments from Monday

Happy Tuesday and welcome to the Best MLB Moments from yesterday, a Monday. I generally prefer to have some sort of lead into these articles; an anecdote or a quip that I can use to set things up as a means of easing all of you fantastic readers into the content and general flow of the overall piece. I have to admit to being a little stumped. I’m not quite sure exactly how to get this one off the ground,
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Ryu wins 1st Toronto start in Canada as Jays top Indians 7-2

TORONTO (AP) — Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven solid innings in his first start for Toronto on Canadian soil, George Springer and Teoscar Hernandez homered and the Blue Jays beat the Cleveland Indians 7-2 on Tuesday night. Ryu waited more than a year and a half to take the mound...
MLBozaukeepress.com

Miller rejoins Indians, hits first MLB home run

Owen Miller started his second stint with the Cleveland Indians with a bang. One day after being called up from the Columbus Clippers for the second time this season, Miller clocked his first home run on Saturday, and it came off of a Cy Young Award winner not far from home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy