Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Honeywell Reports Upbeat Q2 Results

By Lisa Levin
Business Insider
 9 days ago

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.31% to 34,929.65 while the NASDAQ rose 0.36% to 14,737.46. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.44% to 4,386.57. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 34,229,800 cases with around 609,870 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 31,257,720 cases and 418,980 deaths, while Brazil reported over 19,473,950 COVID-19 cases with 545,600 deaths. In total, there were at least 192,054,100 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,128,050 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Marubeni earnings preview: what Wall Street is expecting

Marubeni will be releasing earnings Q1 on August 3. Analysts expect earnings per share of ¥35.49. Track Marubeni stock price in real-time on Markets Insider here. On August 3, Marubeni will release figures for Q1. Forecasts of 2 analysts expect earnings of ¥35.49 per share as opposed to earnings of...
StocksBusiness Insider

Ark Sells $43.7M In Tesla While Cathie Wood Likens Elon Musk Company To Apple

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) bull Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest sold some of the shares in the electric vehicle maker months after setting a steep price target on the stock as the investment management firm re-balances its portfolio. The popular investment firm sold 63,643 shares, estimated to be worth about $43.7 million,...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Here's what Wall Street expects from Akamai's earnings report

Akamai will release figures for Q2 on August 3. Wall Street analysts are expecting earnings per share of $1.38. Go here to watch Akamai stock price in real-time ahead of earnings. Akamai reveals earnings for the most recent quarter on August 3. 13 analysts forecast earnings of $1.38 per share...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Casio Computer earnings preview: what to expect

Casio Computer releases figures for the most recent quarter on August 3. Wall Street predict expect Casio Computer will report earnings per share of ¥13.26. Track Casio Computer stock price in real-time ahead here. On August 3, Casio Computer reveals figures for the most recent quarter. 3 analysts are predicting...
StocksBusiness Insider

Soft Start Anticipated For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market headed south again on Friday, one session after snapping the two-day losing streak in which it had fallen almost 15 points or 1 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,520-point plateau and it may take further damage on Monday.
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty Set For Positive Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Monday as automakers reported a healthy growth in wholesale numbers in July and goods and services tax (GST) collections came in at an impressive Rs 1.16 lakh crore in the month to hit a three-month high. The release of macroeconomic...
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Mostly Higher

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Monday, ignoring the broadly negative cues from Wall Street on Friday as traders are optimistic about a faster pace of the global economic recovery from the pandemic, with improving manufacturing data reported in most major markets. However, the upside is limited amid continued concerns about the rapid spread of the highly contagious coronavirus variants in the region. Asian markets closed mostly lower on Friday.
StocksBusiness Insider

Japanese Market Sharply Higher

(RTTNews) - Japanese stock market is sharply higher on Monday, recouping most of the losses of the previous session, with the Nikkei 225 adding more than 400 points to be above the 27,700 level, ignoring the broadly negative cues from Wall Street on Friday, as traders are reacting positively to upbeat manufacturing data. However, the upside is limited amid continued concerns about the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus variants and the resultant state of emergencies.
StocksBusiness Insider

Singapore Stock Market Predicted To Open Under Pressure

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Friday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 40 points or 1.3 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,165-point plateau and it's likely in for more carnage on Monday. The global forecast for the...
StocksBusiness Insider

Indonesia Stock Market May Extend Friday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market turned lower again on Friday, one session after ending the two-day losing streak in which it had fallen almost 20 points or 0.3 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,070-point plateau and it's called lower again on Monday. The global...
StocksBusiness Insider

South Korea Bourse Tipped To Open In The Red

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 20 points or 0.6 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 3,200-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Monday. The global forecast for the...
StocksFOXBusiness

US stocks higher as additional earnings reports to be released

U.S. equity futures are pointing to gains ahead of week two of second quarter earning season reporting. On Wall Street on Friday, indexes stumbled while wrapping up another strong month. The S&P 500, which marked six straight month of gains, lost 0.5% to 4,395.26. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed...
StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, NFPs, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar, RBA

Despite a Fed that left monetary policy unchanged, cooling sooner-than-anticipated tapering expectations, global market sentiment ended on a downbeat this past week. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed -0.36%, -0.37% and -1.11% respectively. European equities were mixed. The Dax 30 closed -0.8% as the FTSE 100 netted little changed.
Stocksinvezz.com

Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq advanced in July 2021

For the month, the Dow Jones advanced 1.3%, the S&P 500 2.3%, and the Nasdaq 1.2%. The U.S. economy is expected to have added 926K new jobs in July. The Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq weakened on Friday as investors have started to behave nervously as Amazon shares dropped after the company forecast lower sales growth. Despite this, Wall Street’s three main indexes ended higher on a monthly basis and continue to trade in a bull market.
Businesszycrypto.com

Ripple Releases Q2 XRP Markets Report… And It’s Quite An Eventful One

The average daily average volume for XRP doubled to $4.49 billion in Q2 2020 from $2.26 billion in the previous quarter, according to Ripple’s Q2 XRP Markets Report. “Notably, XRP volumes posted four of the highest volume days ever recorded.”. The quarterly report gives a summary of the company’s market...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.620-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fortive also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.650-$2.750 EPS.
Stocksinvesting.com

Exchange operator CBOE's second-quarter profit drops 7%

(Reuters) - Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Inc on Friday reported a 7% drop in second-quarter profit, weighed down by weaker trading in U.S equities and a jump in expenses. Net income fell to $105.2 million, or 98 cents per share, for the quarter ended June 30, from $113.3...
StocksBusiness Insider

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Down; Procter & Gamble Beats Q4 Views

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.10% to 35,049.34 while the NASDAQ fell 0.52% to 14,701.95. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.29% to 4,406.29. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 34,751,040 cases with around 612,120 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 31,572,340 cases and 423,210 deaths, while Brazil reported over 19,839,360 COVID-19 cases with 554,490 deaths. In total, there were at least 196,684,500 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,199,940 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

