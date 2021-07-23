Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Honeywell Reports Upbeat Q2 Results

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.31% to 34,929.65 while the NASDAQ rose 0.36% to 14,737.46. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.44% to 4,386.57. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 34,229,800 cases with around 609,870 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 31,257,720 cases and 418,980 deaths, while Brazil reported over 19,473,950 COVID-19 cases with 545,600 deaths. In total, there were at least 192,054,100 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,128,050 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.