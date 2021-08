Does your property impact nature in a good way? When you plant, do you consider whether you are doing your part to help preserve our natural resources?. Sixty some years ago, Rachael Carson, in her book, “The Silent Spring,” tried to warn us that the way we were treating nature was leading us to disaster. We were stripping our land of its native plants, covering much of the soil with concrete, and killing every insect in sight. In general, her warnings fell on deaf ears.