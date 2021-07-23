Meet Chris Lutz P.A. with CHRISTUS Trinity Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Clinic

During Spring 2021, Chris Lutz joined the Orthopedics and Sports Medicine team in the office of Dr. Chris Meltsakos at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. As a Physicians Assistant, Lutz can see patients, also diagnose, treat and prescribe for those patients as well as assist in surgeries done by Dr. Meltsakos. Already, he has seen a wide variety of injuries and pain involving bones and joints in people of all ages at the clinic. “In medicine, you really never stop learning. I learn something new every day”. During a KSST Good Morning Show interview with Enola Gay, he stated that our CHRISTUS Trinity Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Clinic is the first stop in Sulphur Springs for orthopedic care., and now you no longer need to go to another town to receive this kind of care. And if for some reason your need cannot be met through our clinic, we can make sure you are referred to the right specialist for your case. “Our clinic can to do it all, including most surgeries performed here by Dr. Meltsakos and we have a wonderful full-service team. Along with our nursing staff, that team also includes our trainers who can go out to the schools to help prevent athletic injuries through education. They also help with casting in the clinic practice”.