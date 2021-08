First Coast golf scorecard

The Owego Elks Lodge #1039 First Annual Golf Tournament will be held on August 1st. Grab friends or family and spend a fun relaxing day at the Pheasant Hill Country Club on Waits Rd in Owego. This Captain and Crew format tournament will include skins, longest drive and closest to the pin challenges as well as raffles throughout the day. The cost for this event is only $320 per team which includes 18 holes of golf, riding cart, dinner by Smokey Legends BBQ, and various awards. The entry deadline for teams is July 26th so call the Elks Lodge at 607-687-1039, send an email to OwegoElksEvents@gmail.com, or message us from our Facebook page Owegoelks1039 to get your registration form.