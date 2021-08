A strong music streaming business and a growing number of television subscribers have given entertainment group Vivendi a surprisingly good half-year. Half-year sales rose by 8.5 percent to 8.22 billion euros compared to the same period last year, as the company announced on Wednesday evening in Paris. The operating result (Ebita) was 1.07 billion euros, around 45 percent above the value of the first half of 2020. Vivendi exceeded the expectations of the industry experts for both indicators.