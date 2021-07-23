Jefferies Assumes Aclaris Therapeutis (ACRS) at Buy

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACRE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.70.