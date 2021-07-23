Cancel
Jefferies Assumes Aclaris Therapeutis (ACRS) at Buy

 10 days ago

Jefferies analyst Roger Song assumes coverage on Aclaris Therapeutis (NASDAQ: ACRS) with a Buy rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Sangamo Biosciences

RBC Capital analyst Luca Issi maintained a Buy rating on Sangamo Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMO) on Thursday, setting a price target of $22, which is approximately 129.65% above the present share price of $9.58. Issi expects Sangamo Biosciences to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.32 for the third quarter of 2021.
Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX) Beats Led by Collins...Again - Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu reiterated a Buy rating and $105.00 price target on Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE: RTX) after Q2:21 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Square's (SQ) Afterpay Acquisition Accelerates Enterprise Expansion - Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Glenn Greene reiterated an Outperform rating on Square (NYSE: SQ) after the company announced both 2Q21 earnings ($0.66 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACRE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.70.
BofA Securities Double Downgrades LoanDepot Inc (LDI) to Underperform

BofA Securities analyst Derek Hewett downgraded LoanDepot Inc (NYSE: LDI) from Buy to Underperform with a price target of $13.00 (from $21.00). The analyst comments "We downgrade loanDepot (LDI) to Underperform from Buy given our more cautious outlook on the mortgage origination sector. We think higher interest rates and increased competition should continue to pressure origination volumes and margins, driving lower returns for the foreseeable future. Specifically, industry production volume should decline due to lower refinance volume. Also, in our view, a price war in the wholesale channel, which is shrinking wholesale margins, could expand to the retail channel as two large mortgage originators implement aggressive growth initiatives to gain market share."
Jefferies Downgrades Ardelyx, Inc (ARDX) to Hold

Jefferies analyst Chris Howerton downgraded Ardelyx, Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $2.00 (from $11.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Ardelyx, Inc click here. For more ratings news on Ardelyx, Inc click here. Shares of Ardelyx, Inc closed at $2.01...
Jefferies Downgrades Envestnet (ENV) to Underperform

Jefferies analyst Surinder Thind downgraded Envestnet (NYSE: ENV) from Buy to Underperform with a price target of $63.00 (from $95.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Envestnet click here. For more ratings news on Envestnet click here. Shares of Envestnet closed at $75.45 yesterday.
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.
Jefferies Downgrades GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) to Hold

Jefferies analyst Randy Giveans downgraded GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Shows Zynrelef Launch Sentiment Positive - Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Biren Amin reiterated a Buy rating and $25.00 price target on Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HRTX) after hosting a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Wolfe Research Assumes argenx SE (ARGX) at Outperform

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Wolfe Research analyst Andrew Galler assumes coverage on argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) with a Outperform rating. The analyst comments "In this deck, we discuss key investor debates such as efgartigimod's position in the FcRn pecking order, the...
UPDATE: Jefferies Starts First Advantage (FA) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Hamzah Mazari initiates coverage on First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Loews Corp. (L) Reports Q2 EPS of $1.35

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Loews Corp. (NYSE: L) reported Q2 EPS of $1.35. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Loews Corp. (L) click here.

