Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Jonathan Feigen's 2021 NBA mock draft 3.0: Moving up or out

By Jonathan Feigen
Houston Chronicle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a week before the Pistons (probably) will be on the clock to select Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham (presumably,) the speculation circulating around the league has seemed more about teams making moves than who they will select. That could come. Teams tend to lock in on favorites and intel becomes...

www.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Todd
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Jonathan Kuminga
Person
Sam Dekker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Raptors#Mock Draft#Oklahoma State#Warriors#Magic#Stone#Rockets#Barclays Center#The G League#Polish#Usc#Cavs#Cavaliers#Gonzaga#G League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
LotteryBleacher Report

2021 NBA Mock Draft: How 3 Trades Could Shake Up the Lottery

The basketball world will be talking trades throughout the 2021 NBA offseason. Whether any major moves come to fruition is up to the various front offices, but with free agency light on both top-tier talent and big spenders, the market conditions are perfect for summer blockbusters. That got us in...
NBAheartlandcollegesports.com

Big 12 Basketball NBA Draft Tracker: Matt Coleman Agrees To Deal With Kings

Big 12 Basketball NBA Draft Tracker 2021: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Big 12 basketball players declaring for the NBA Draft. July 30: Former Texas guard Matt Coleman III has agreed to a free-agent deal with the Sacramento Kings, according to Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated. The deal includes an invitation to Kings training camp.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

2021 NBA Mock Draft 3.0: How the picks should fall

The 2021 NBA Draft is right around the corner, with under two weeks until Adam Silver walks on stage to put the Pistons on the clock. With the passing of the international withdrawal deadline, the upcoming rookie class is now set. The only question is, who will play for which team?
NBASporting News

2021 NBA Draft: Cade Cunningham stands to make a historic impact on the Detroit Pistons

During an appearance on JJ Redick's "The Old Man and the Three" podcast, prospective No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham set lofty goals for his rookie season in the NBA . "I wanna make the playoffs, I wanna be in that race for sure," Cunningham began. "Rookie of the Year is a definite. I wanna be (an) All-Star by – I'll say second year, I wanna be (an) All-Star, honestly. Just because, I know first year … you gotta go in there and go crazy if you want (All-Star) first year."
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

NBA Mock Draft, Volume 3

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. We're now only eight days away from the 2021 NBA Draft, and...
NBARocky Mountain Collegian

Bassett’s 2021 NBA Mock Draft part 1, picks 1-14

The NBA draft is right around the corner on July 29, which means it’s mock draft season. This year provides a great class filled with everything there is to offer. There is superstar talent, depth, role players and risky prospects with massive potential. Some teams are looking to add players to help right away while others are stocking up for a rebuild mode. Below are the first 14 selections as predicted by Bailey Bassett.
NBAWacoTrib.com

NBA Draft Day dreams materializing for Baylor's Butler, Mitchell

Even as the roster of Baylor players in the NBA has grown in recent years, another breakthrough appears imminent. For the first time in program history, Baylor should produce two first-round picks. The 2021 NBA Draft arrives Thursday night, and the starting backcourt from the Bears’ NCAA championship appears poised...
NBAwatchstadium.com

Jeff Goodman’s 2021 NBA Mock Draft 3.0: Final Predictions

Tune in and join Jeff Goodman on Stadium’s “Inside the Association” NBA Draft Special on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET. 1. Detroit Pistons – Cade Cunningham, 6-8, 220, PG, Fr., Oklahoma State. This one should almost be a no-brainer for general manager Troy Weaver and the Pistons. Cunningham has...
NBAcardladder.com

Card Ladder’s 2021 NBA Mock Draft Picks 1–5

1st overall pick — Detroit Pistons — Cade Cunningham from Oklahoma State University. The Pistons in short order needed just about everything last season, as the 20–52 Pistons ranked dead last in the Eastern Conference last year. The Pistons entered last season with high hopes for first round top pick Killian Hayes along with 2019 first round pick Sekou Doumbouya. Hayes’ season was limited to just 26 games after a early injury sidelined him. When he did play, he was extremely underwhelming as the excellent college scorer and shooter looked pedestrian in his 26 games. Shooting 35% from the field and 27% from three at just 6.8 points per game in 26 minutes per game, he did not look like an NBA caliber player at times. Sekou on the other hand was just as disappointing showing no improvement over his rookie campaign. Sekou saw a fall in minutes, points, field goal percentage, and overall efficiency in his sophomore season. It was not all bad for Detroit as 3 players showed flashes of high quality play at times. Jerami Grant had a breakout year in his first season as a Piston, going from 12 to 22 points per game. This would be Grant’s first career opportunity where he wouldn’t be a 3rd or 4th option at best. His athleticism and overall intensity willed the Pistons to a few wins but its clear, he cannot operate as the #1 on a winning team. Saddiq Bey was a pleasant surprise for Detroit as Killian Hayes was not. Selected 19th in the 2020 NBA draft, he exceeded all expectations and averaged 12 points on 40% field goals and 38% from three. One of the biggest surprises of the year was Josh Jackson, former top 5 pick in the 2017 draft has been a huge disappointment so far. Jackson was traded to Memphis from Phoenix then was immediately sent down to the G-League. It was not clear what Jackson’s future was in the NBA but this last year, he showed he has a place in the league. Averaging 13 points and 41% from the field, it would mark Jackson’s career best statistical season. Although it’s unclear if these three players are the real deal or just good players on bad teams. If Cade Cunningham can have an immediate impact, these players are solid compliments to a clear cut #1 option. I expect the Pistons to pick Cade because he is exactly what they need! Standing at 6’8”, it makes him an extremely unique point/shooting guard that is a nightmare matchup for smaller guards. Cade is an all around great player who thrives in isolation and fast pace down hill play. Cade averaged 20 points per game on 43% field goals and 40% from three on 5+ attempts which is phenomenal for a guard his size. In 2020, the NBA average point guard height was 6’2” while Cade standing at 6’8” is the average height of a power forward.
NBABleacher Report

B/R's Final 2021 NBA Mock Draft: Top 4 Picks Coming into Focus

Our final 2021 NBA mock draft is set before what should be a wildly unpredictable night full of surprise picks and trades. The Detroit Pistons are still teasing the league by suggesting they don't know who'll they take. By pick No. 4, the draft could really go in multiple directions.
NBANBA

2021 NBA Mock Draft 3.0: Post-Memphis Grizzlies-New Orleans Pelicans trade

The 2021 NBA Draft is almost here, as the big day draws near for the all of the prospects in this year's class. With one trade already in the books, the first round projections have been shaken up a bit. Which players was affected by the deal? Who has improved their draft stock and who has fallen in the first round? Take a look at a full first-round Mock Draft, complete with profiles, measurements and player comparisons for each draft hopeful.
NBAPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Montverde has record 7 players selected in NBA Draft; Cade Cunningham leads way at No. 1

Cade Cunningham was selected as the No. 1 pick by the Detroit Pistons in the NBA Draft on Thursday night, and by the time FSU’s Balsa Koprivica was made the No. 57 selection by the Charlotte Hornets, seven former Montverde Academy players had been taken in the draft. No other high school team in draft history has had six players chosen in one draft. Cunningham, Barnes, Moody and Sharpe were on ...
NBArheaheraldnews.com

Keon Johnson, Jaden Springer both drafted in first round of NBA draft

Bernard King and Ernie Grunfield made plenty of history at Tennessee. The Ernie and Bernie Show led Tennessee to a SEC regular season championship in 1976-77 as well as the program’s first two NCAA Tournament Round of 32 appearances before being drafted in the first round of the 1977 NBA Draft.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Grading how the Sacramento Kings performed at the 2021 NBA Draft

The Sacramento Kings have been no stranger to the draft lottery in recent years, it’s become a seemingly annual tradition to gather up our hopes around the potential surrounding a handful of young prospects that could pull the team to the promised land. More often than not, we the fans...
NBASLAM

SLAM’s Official 2021 NBA Mock Draft

Tonight’s the night. The 2021 NBA Draft begins tonight at 8 p.m. ET live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. This year’s draft class is tuff: from freshman standouts and NCAA champs to talented young pros who dominated overseas and suited up in the G League. There are a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy