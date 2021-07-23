Jonathan Feigen's 2021 NBA mock draft 3.0: Moving up or out

1st overall pick — Detroit Pistons — Cade Cunningham from Oklahoma State University. The Pistons in short order needed just about everything last season, as the 20–52 Pistons ranked dead last in the Eastern Conference last year. The Pistons entered last season with high hopes for first round top pick Killian Hayes along with 2019 first round pick Sekou Doumbouya. Hayes’ season was limited to just 26 games after a early injury sidelined him. When he did play, he was extremely underwhelming as the excellent college scorer and shooter looked pedestrian in his 26 games. Shooting 35% from the field and 27% from three at just 6.8 points per game in 26 minutes per game, he did not look like an NBA caliber player at times. Sekou on the other hand was just as disappointing showing no improvement over his rookie campaign. Sekou saw a fall in minutes, points, field goal percentage, and overall efficiency in his sophomore season. It was not all bad for Detroit as 3 players showed flashes of high quality play at times. Jerami Grant had a breakout year in his first season as a Piston, going from 12 to 22 points per game. This would be Grant’s first career opportunity where he wouldn’t be a 3rd or 4th option at best. His athleticism and overall intensity willed the Pistons to a few wins but its clear, he cannot operate as the #1 on a winning team. Saddiq Bey was a pleasant surprise for Detroit as Killian Hayes was not. Selected 19th in the 2020 NBA draft, he exceeded all expectations and averaged 12 points on 40% field goals and 38% from three. One of the biggest surprises of the year was Josh Jackson, former top 5 pick in the 2017 draft has been a huge disappointment so far. Jackson was traded to Memphis from Phoenix then was immediately sent down to the G-League. It was not clear what Jackson’s future was in the NBA but this last year, he showed he has a place in the league. Averaging 13 points and 41% from the field, it would mark Jackson’s career best statistical season. Although it’s unclear if these three players are the real deal or just good players on bad teams. If Cade Cunningham can have an immediate impact, these players are solid compliments to a clear cut #1 option. I expect the Pistons to pick Cade because he is exactly what they need! Standing at 6’8”, it makes him an extremely unique point/shooting guard that is a nightmare matchup for smaller guards. Cade is an all around great player who thrives in isolation and fast pace down hill play. Cade averaged 20 points per game on 43% field goals and 40% from three on 5+ attempts which is phenomenal for a guard his size. In 2020, the NBA average point guard height was 6’2” while Cade standing at 6’8” is the average height of a power forward.