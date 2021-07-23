What We’re Talking About: Asking Gaston’s Hand in Marriage, Disney Hotel Reopenings, & More
What We’re Talking About – Disney and Universal Orlando News and Rumors. The part of this article that I found to be the most fascinating….where Disney states that staffing at the resorts is on par with pre-pandemic levels. Becky also finds it interesting stating: That’s an interesting claim, since there are still 5 more resorts to re-open (and some of them are rather large). Makes me wonder if they’re over-staffing some resorts to train new cast members before re-opening the other resorts, or if “on par” just means that it’s close-ish. But I’m very excited that employment numbers are jumping back up as they work toward “normal”.touringplans.com
