What We’re Talking About: Asking Gaston’s Hand in Marriage, Disney Hotel Reopenings, & More

Ready to live out all of your Star Wars dreams? It sounds like Disney World’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (a.k.a. the Star Wars hotel) will be just the place to do that!. So far, we’ve heard a few things about Galactic Starcruiser. We know about some of the cool activities you’ll get to do on board, some impressive lightsabers you’ll get to see, and some of the spots where you’ll be able to eat or grab a drink. This week Disney released a video including even more details about the experience! But, there’s still a LOT we don’t know! Like, how much will this whole thing cost? Is there a space pool? And so much more. So today we’re sharing a list of 50 BURNING questions we have about the Star Wars hotel!