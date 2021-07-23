Cancel
What We’re Talking About: Asking Gaston’s Hand in Marriage, Disney Hotel Reopenings, & More

By Rikki Niblett
touringplans.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat We’re Talking About – Disney and Universal Orlando News and Rumors. The part of this article that I found to be the most fascinating….where Disney states that staffing at the resorts is on par with pre-pandemic levels. Becky also finds it interesting stating: That’s an interesting claim, since there are still 5 more resorts to re-open (and some of them are rather large). Makes me wonder if they’re over-staffing some resorts to train new cast members before re-opening the other resorts, or if “on par” just means that it’s close-ish. But I’m very excited that employment numbers are jumping back up as they work toward “normal”.

Orlando, FLmynews13.com

Disney World reopening more restaurants next month

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World has announced another round of restaurant that will be reopening. Disney World has announced that more restaurants are reopening. Columbia Harbour House, Pizzafari and more set to reopen in August. Disney has been reopening its restaurants in phases. Four restaurants, including Pizzafari at Disney’s Animal...
Restaurantsdisneyfoodblog.com

We Have a Reopening DATE For Kat Saka’s Kettle at Disney World!

A ton of restaurants and dining spots have been reopening all over Disney World lately!. Just recently, Trail’s End Restaurant, Citricos, and Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto have all reopened. But now it’s time to add ANOTHER spot to this mix, and it can be found at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!
Lifestyleallears.net

PHOTOS: Trader Sam’s Has Reopened in Disney World — Here’s What It’s Like!

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort has officially opened to all guests in Disney World!. We’ve been spending our day checking out all that has reopened inside, the NEW Moana-themed guest rooms, and tasting our way through all the specialty eats that are available for the occasion. And, one announcement that came as a surprise with the reopening was that Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto and Tiki Terrace are also opening up for business again today! So, of course, we had to stop by and we’re bringing you along with us!
Travelthefreshtoast.com

Traveling To Disney? Here’s What You Should Know About The Re-Opened Park

The most popular theme park is back open, despite a surge in COVID-19 cases. Here’s what you should know about the precautions it’s taking. No matter how old you get, there’s always something to enjoy in a Disney theme park. Whether you’re into the beautiful rides and decorations or the downtown Disney area where you can drink and watch lots of tourists, the park has something for everyone. Now that we have COVID-19 to deal with, these parks are also a great option, since they are mainly outdoors.
Orlando, FLBay News 9

Disney World shares more details about Epcot's 'Harmonious' show

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World has shared more details as well as a behind-the-scenes peek at “Harmonious,” the new nighttime spectacular coming to Epcot. Disney has shared more details about the show as well as a peek at the show in action. The show will feature music from Disney movies...
Lifestyledisneydining.com

What Will Reopen in August 2021 at Walt Disney World

When Walt Disney World reopened in July, 2020 there were plenty of things that remained closed. We had most of the rides, but there was little entertainment and some popular restaurants were not open. Several resorts remained closed as well. Slowly, some things have returned. We now have fireworks, more modified character dining, and hot dogs at Casey’s Corner. August is going to be another step toward normal again, with more favorites returning. Here are the August, 2021 reopenings.
Moviesdisneyfoodblog.com

VIDEO: New Groundbreaking Details Shared About Disney World’s Star Wars Hotel!

We have been keeping a close eye on all of the work being done for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (a.k.a. the Star Wars hotel) in Disney World. We’ve shared a peek at a new poster that reveals some interesting details, and shared photos showing just what the hotel itself looks like right now. We’ve also heard about some of the dining experiences coming to the hotel and even marveled at the EPIC lightsaber that guests at the hotel will be able to see. Ready to learn even more about this unique Star Wars experience? Today, Disney has dropped some seriously GROUNDBREAKING info!
Travelboardingarea.com

COVID Is Affecting Travel. Here’s What We’re Seeing On The Road

Fusebox_full_player style=”dark” twitter_username=”pizzainmotion” featured_episode=”184″ ]. Speaker 1: You're listening to the Miles to Go podcast, the go-to source for travel tips, news, and reviews you can't afford to miss. Now, here's your host, travel expert Ed Pizza. Ed Pizza: Hey guys, welcome back to the Miles to Go podcast. You...
Lifestyletouringplans.com

WDW Wait Time Review – July 2021

It’s the last Saturday in July! The past month has definitely been the busiest one in the parks since they reopened last summer. But just how bad have wait times been? And do we see any trends across the past month? Let’s explore together and see what we found out at each of the four WDW parks.
Moviesdisneyfoodblog.com

50 Burning Questions We Have About Disney World’s Star Wars Hotel

Ready to live out all of your Star Wars dreams? It sounds like Disney World’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (a.k.a. the Star Wars hotel) will be just the place to do that!. So far, we’ve heard a few things about Galactic Starcruiser. We know about some of the cool activities you’ll get to do on board, some impressive lightsabers you’ll get to see, and some of the spots where you’ll be able to eat or grab a drink. This week Disney released a video including even more details about the experience! But, there’s still a LOT we don’t know! Like, how much will this whole thing cost? Is there a space pool? And so much more. So today we’re sharing a list of 50 BURNING questions we have about the Star Wars hotel!
TravelPosted by
94.3 The Point

10 Disney Movies That Deserve Their Own Rides

With the theatrical premiere of Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, fans are already predicting which attractions from the Disney parks will be adapted into movies next. At the same time, we’re excited for the myriad of new movie-inspired rides coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World. And while Disney has already teased some new developments for attractions based on Tangled, Frozen, and The Princess and the Frog, there’s still quite a few movies that aren’t represented by a ride in any of the parks.
Lifestyletouringplans.com

Here’s How To Celebrate Every Day In August At Walt Disney World!

Here is our list of offbeat holidays in August with suggestions about how to observe them while visiting WDW. As a nod to the EPCOT Food and Wine Festival, we’ve included August FOOD holidays as well – how you choose to observe those are totally up to you, but you’re in the right place for all things food! And to make this month’s calendar a little more fun, we’ve added quiz questions to test your knowledge of all things Disney! (Answers at the bottom.)
Lifestyled23.com

“We’re Going to Disney World”: Family Matters

If you grew up watching television in the 1980s and 1990s, there is an objective argument to be made that some of the greatest family sitcoms of all-time were produced during this era. The American Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) was at the forefront of this golden age of adolescent television with their Friday night programming block titled TGIF (short for “Thank Goodness It’s Funny”). Debuting in 1989, TGIF became a staple in millions of homes across America, and would continue to be throughout 1990s as audiences tuned in weekly to watch classic shows such as Full House (1987-1995), Boy Meets World (1993-2000), Step by Step (ABC: 1991-1997; CBS: 1997-1998), and Sabrina the Teenage Witch (ABC: 1996-2000; WB: 2000-2003).
Food & Drinkstouringplans.com

50 Favorites: Snacks of Walt Disney World

In honor of the upcoming 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, which opened on October 1, 1971, we are highlighting the top 50 of some of our favorite things about the most magical place on earth! This week, we take a look at some of the best snacks, both sweet and savory, classics and new favorites.

