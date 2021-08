Saturday, MLB and the MLBPA, and the Atlanta Braves hosted the top 44 elite high school baseball players from the Hank Aaron Invitational for a special showcase game at Truist Park. The players were selected to participate based on their performance the week prior at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Fla., which hosted the bulk of this premier development experience. Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. joined the players to deliver an inspirational pre-game pep talk and encourage them in their efforts. Team Hank Aaron ended up narrowly winning the showcase with a score of 6-5 over Team Jackie Robinson.