In early July, the U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation to create a committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. House Resolution 503 passed the House, with most Democrats voting for the resolution and most Republicans voting against it. The committee was approved by a 222-190 vote. In Alabama, Republicans Jerry Carl, Barry Moore, Mike Rogers, Robert Aderholt, Mo Brooks, and Gary Palmer all voted against the resolution. Democrat Terri Sewell voted yes.