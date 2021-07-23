Cancel
Madison County, AL

Sparkman Middle School principal named Madison County Schools Principal of the Year

By Luke Hajdasz
WAAY-TV
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSparkman Middle School Principal Jennifer Whitt has been named Madison County Schools Principal of the Year. "It is an honor to be recognized by such an outstanding group of principals from Madison County. I'm also honored that our district leadership put their trust in me as well. A huge thank you to all of them and to the incredibly talented and driven faculty and staff at Sparkman Middle. None of this would be possible without them," said Whitt.

