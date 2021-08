Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Wine glasses come in many shapes and sizes. In addition to wine glasses by varietal—you'll find that there are options created specifically to highlight the flavors of red, white, and sparkling wines—there's also variation in design; do you want stemless wine glasses? Do you prefer champagne coupes over flutes? Figuring out which glasses best suit your needs can often feel overwhelming. To help you find your stemware match, we asked experts to explain the key difference between red versus white wine glasses, and what you should reach for when opening a great bottle of rosé, too.