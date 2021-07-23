Cancel
Holland, IN

Holland Kiwanis

 10 days ago

The Holland Kiwanis met at the American Legion Club in Holland on July 22. President Lynn Kahle called the meeting to order. President Kahle presented a request from Southridge Football Coach Scott Buening for an ad in the sports programs. A motion was made by Jerry Wibbeler to take an ad for $100 and it was seconded by Jerry Hunefeld and passed. President Kahle then presented a request from Jennifer Kramer, president of the sports booster club, for contribution toward the training of assistant coaches in CPR and the usage of AED devices. It was suggested to get other organizations to participate in this event to help reduce the cost to the Holland Kiwanis Club.

