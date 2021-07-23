Cancel
Military

Soldier found dead in barracks near Salisbury

By Lamiat Sabin
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZgOHT_0b5mHC1h00

The “sudden” death of a soldier at Army barracks in Wiltshire is under investigation.

A woman in her 30s died in the Royal Artillery Barracks in Larkhill garrison, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

Emergency services were called to the barracks on Salisbury Plain at 12.20pm on Thursday.

Wiltshire Police said it was not treating the death as suspicious.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to Larkhill Garrison yesterday following the sudden death of a woman in her thirties.”

They added: “Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time. We would ask that their privacy is respected.”

In a statement, the MoD confirmed that the soldier died on 22 July.

It added: “The circumstances surrounding this death are being investigated and it would be inappropriate to comment any further at this time.

“Our thoughts are with the soldier’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
#Barracks#Sudden Death#Wiltshire Police#Uk#The Ministry Of Defence#Salisbury Plain#Mod
