MIAMI, FL — July 23, 2020 — (LATINX NEWSWIRE) — The Ismael Cala Foundation debuts “El Vuelo de la Cometa” (Flight of the Kite) Summer Camp Program for youth in partnership with the Mexican American Council in Homestead, FL, as part of they early College and Career Prep (CCP) Summer program held by the nonprofit organization serving the farmworker community. “El Vuelo de la Cometa” introduces the innovative and highly acclaimed emotional skills and leadership program into the curriculum in the final week of the summer camp program led by an experienced team of professionals in psychology, education, sociology, and social work among other disciplines. The program is wholly funded by donations, with organizations like Hispanic Star Miami contributing to provide scholarships for twenty-one students from the farmworker community in Homestead which include food (snacks, drinks, lunch), two t-shirts for each participant, teaching materials and a graduation certificate.