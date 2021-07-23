My Nintendo adds Zelda: Skyward Sword themed drawstring bag in Australia and New Zealand

Voice acting in video games has become a trend and has modernized the stories games tell. Many feel that Zelda was outdated, as it did not contain voice acting in its installments for 31 years. This, however, is a misnomer. Skyward Sword HD has proven that Zelda doesn’t need voice acting. Now, this means no disrespect to the voice actors involved in Breath of the Wild — they did a fine job with the material they were given. But they were voicing a sub-par game. The reason Zelda doesn’t need voice acting, and why Skyward Sword HD proves this, is because the characters are so expressive. Link is the most expressive he’s been in the entire series. Zelda shows a range of emotions. These are things that voice acting cannot convey, and although voice acting can supplement it, Zelda simply doesn’t need it.