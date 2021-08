It doesn't get much bigger than World of Warcraft, and the Lich King is one of the franchise's most storied villains. So, what would make it better? Well, how about a crossover with one of the most popular board game franchises around in Pandemic? That's exactly what's happening, as Z-Man Games and Blizzard Entertainment have teamed up to create World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King -- A Pandemic System Board Game, which will put you in the role of one of Azeroth's heroes as you attempt to reach the throne of Prince Arthas, and now we have all the details on the big crossover, including new images and a stylish trailer, which you can see in the video above.