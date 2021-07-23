1 dead, 6 injured - including 4 children - in Friday morning crash on Interstate 40

One person died and several children were injured in a crash on Interstate 40 on Friday morning, according to the NC State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near Rock Quarry Road headed westbound on I-40. It caused major traffic delays for a couple of hours.

The Highway Patrol said the driver, William Gillespie, 28, was driving a 2002 Toyota Avalon when he lost control and ran off the left side of the roadway into the median buffer.

A trooper on the scene told ABC11 that alcohol was believed to be a factor early in the investigation. However, investigators later said the driver was not impaired.

Inside the car with Gillespie were four children, ages 3, 6, 7 and 8, a 29-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man.

The 63-year-old man, Sherman Cannady, died in the crash.

The woman and Gillespie were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The children were all taken to the hospital with more serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Gillespie faces misdemeanor charges of death by vehicle, reckless driving, driving while license revoked and child restraint violations.