WWE

WWE Reportedly Interested In Re-Signing Braun Strowman

By Jozef Kostecki
ewrestlingnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE reportedly have an interest in bringing back the recently released Braun Strowman. Strowman, who was a one-time Universal Champion, was released on June 2nd of this year. Reportedly according to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE’s interest in bringing Strowman back has stemmed from AEW’s recent signing spree. A spree that looks set to continue if recent reports are to be believed. According to Dave Meltzer:

