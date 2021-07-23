Cancel
Morgan Wallen says he was using racial slur 'playfully,' but knows it's wrong

By By Lisa Respers France, CNN
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan Wallen opened up during an exclusive interview with "Good Morning America" that aired Friday about using a racial slur in an incident that threatened to derail his career. The country singer sat down with Michael Strahan to discuss a video that surfaced earlier this year in which neighbors filmed...

Morgan Wallen
Maren Morris
Luke Bryan Welcomes Morgan Wallen on Stage With Open Arms Despite Racial Slur Scandal

Morgan Wallen's return to country music continues, this time with a surprise appearance at a Luke Bryan concert in Nashville, marking his first major public appearance since his racial slur scandal. Bryan was performing at Bridgestone Arena alongside Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard when Wallen was brought on stage, performing "Whiskey Glasses" and "More Than My Hometown" himself and also staying onstage for Aldean's "She's Country." When he joined his fellow country singers onstage, Wallen was greeted with uproarious applause from the crowd, to which Aldean replied "only in Nashville."
CelebritiesPopculture

Bobby Bones Defends Morgan Wallen After Racist Slur Scandal: 'Move On'

Country music radio host Bobby Bones came under fire last week for defending Morgan Wallen and criticizing the Country Music Association for making him ineligible for some awards at this year's CMA Awards. Bones, who won Dancing With the Stars in 2018 and appears on American Idol as a mentor, later tried to clarify his position while also claiming his initial comments were "misinterpreted." Wallen, 28, has been a controversial figure in the country music scene since late February 2021, when a video of him using the n-word leaked.
MusicMic

Morgan Wallen's apology can't hide the racist subculture of country music

Back in February, Morgan Wallen seemed to have sufficiently ended his career after being caught by a neighbor using a racial slur in his driveway coming home from what he called "hour 72 of a 72-hour bender." Per TMZ, Wallen is heard saying to his friend's girlfriend, "take care of this “p****-ass mother******” — and then goes on to say, “take care of this p****-ass n*****." Wallen was immediately released from his label contract and country music institutions like the Academy of Country Music all scrambled to distance themselves from the singer as his music was pulled from all country music stations. Multiple country stars, like Marren Morris, spoke out against his use of the word as well. But as Morgan Wallen appeared on Good Morning America today to grovel for forgiveness months later, his inability to adequately digest his actions points to a more nefarious reality that is the "bro country" ethos and culture that consumes a good deal of the country music industry.
Real EstatePopculture

Morgan Wallen Sells Nashville Home for Hefty Sum in Wake of Slur Video Leak

Morgan Wallen has sold the home where his now-infamous racist video was shot earlier this year. Wallen was caught using a racist slur in his driveway by one of his neighbors back in February, and he is still trying to recover his public goodwill. In the meantime, according to a report by TMZ, he is moving out of the neighborhood.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Morgan Wallen Shows Up at Luke Bryan Concert, Does Shot, Sings Hits

Last Friday, Morgan Wallen made an appearance on Good Morning America, talking to host Michael Strahan about what he’s learned since video of the country singer using a racial slur appeared online in February. A week later, Wallen was onstage at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, surprising an audience gathered to see headliner Luke Bryan. Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard also made cameos. “So a really good friend of mine is here backstage,” Aldean said, teeing up Wallen’s entrance. “Do I need another tequila shot to get through this?” Bryan asked. At that, Wallen, barrel-chested in a black T-shirt and...
CelebritiesPeople

Morgan Wallen Joins Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Tyler Hubbard for Songs and Shots in Surprise Arena Appearance

Embattled country singer Morgan Wallen is back on one of the genre's most prominent stages — all thanks to Luke Bryan. Bryan headlined Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Friday night, and in a surprise for the audience — and possibly for Bryan himself — Wallen appeared about halfway through his set. Bryan had just welcomed unannounced guests, fellow country stars Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, to the spotlight when Aldean said, "a really good friend of mine is backstage."
CelebritiesPopculture

Morgan Wallen Co-Signs Tweet Bashing NAACP President's 'Agenda'

Morgan Wallen recently seemed to co-sign a tweet that bashed NAACP president for having an "agenda," following the country singer's racist slur controversy earlier this year. Wallen sat down for an interview about the incident with GMA, last month and, in response, Nashville NAACP President Sheryl Guinn spoke with TMZ. "She says it’s a travesty Morgan never thought about the meaning behind the hateful word," the outlet wrote of its conversation with Guinn.
CelebritiesNewsTimes

Morgan Wallen Discusses Use of Racist Slur, Going to Rehab on 'Good Morning America'

The interview with Michael Strahan was Wallen’s first major press appearance since the video of him shouting expletives, including the n-word, leaked in February. While the condemnation was swift — Wallen’s label suspended him, he became ineligible from some industry awards, he was dropped from streaming playlists — Wallen’s album, Dangerous: The Double Album continued to sell and stream incredibly well, and he remains the best-selling artist of 2021.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

Morgan Wallen Joins Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean Onstage During Nashville Concert

In his first major concert appearance since he was filmed using a racial slur in February, Morgan Wallen made a surprise appearance during Luke Bryan's concert at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Friday, July 30. According to People, Wallen's suprise appearance came after Bryan welcomed fellow country stars Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard to the stage.
Relationship AdviceNewsweek

Viral Video Shows Awkward Moment Bride Is Called by Groom's Ex's Name

A viral video has captured the awkward moment a bride was called by the groom's ex-girlfriend's name on her wedding day. In the video shared by wedding videographer @jpvideography2141, the wedding photographer was midway through taking the shots when she accidentally called Missouri bride Katelyn Love, Taylor instead. John Pattyson...

