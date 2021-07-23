ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Sanford Requiring Vaccine For Employees

 2021-07-23

Employees at Sanford Health will now be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by November 1st. On Thursday, Sanford Health released...

Technician Online

New vaccine requirement for University employees could affect students, faculty, staff

University employees covered by federal directives are required to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 8 following President Biden’s executive order 14042. Anyone who is affected by this requirement will receive information in their email regarding next steps. The majority of the University’s faculty and staff are already vaccinated. As...
Fortune

Georgetown medical professor and immunologist predicts there will be a fully vaccine-resistant COVID variant by the spring

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Dr. Mark Dybul has some good news and bad news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news is that advances in therapeutics, vaccines, and the biotech sector will likely help the world avoid a repeat of the catastrophes that 2020 and 2021 brought. The bad news is that we’re likely to see a vaccine-resistant strain of the coronavirus sometime in spring 2022.
smallbiztrends.com

Biden Considering Small Business Vaccine Mandate

President Biden is considering introducing an additional vaccine mandate for small businesses, similar to the one currently being implemented for big businesses. As Fox Business report, the proposed mandate will cover businesses operating with fewer than 100 employees, with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate for big businesses coming into effect from 4 January 2022. It will force businesses with over 100 employees to mandate vaccines or their employees must wear masks and be tested weekly for Covid-19.
Newswise

Repurposing a Familiar Drug for COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, there’s a need for new and better treatments for people infected with SARS-CoV-2 who develop COVID-19 In a new study, a well-known and widely available drug called disulfiram, used to treat alcoholism, shows potential as a treatment for COVID-19 In the retrospective analysis, veterans taking...
CBS DFW

Pfizer Turns To FDA For Emergency Approval Of Its COVID-19 Antiviral Pill

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A new COVID treatment could be on the way. Pfizer asked the FDA to grant an emergency use authorization for its antiviral pill. It’s intended to treat unvaccinated people with mild to moderate COVID-19, who are at high risk for hospitalization or death. It would be an at-home treatment, with medication taken twice daily for five days. If given within three days of symptoms, it was shown to reduce severe outcomes by 89-percent. The pill works by keeping the virus from replicating. Pfizer did not provide details of any side-effects, but said reports of adverse events were about...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
thecentersquare.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to You

Smoking marijuana to treat health ailments like the symptoms from cancer chemotherapy, lenox-gusto syndrome and other conditions does provide some relief and benefits according to the National Institute of Health. That said, smoking marijuana daily and abusing the drug can have serious harmful side effects. Dr. Parham Yashar, MD FACS FAANS Board Certified Neurosurgeon at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital, says, "There is evidence that regular use of cannabis results in changes in the brain, especially in the hippocampus and amygdala—which can have effects on attention, memory, decision-making, and emotional processing, among others." He adds, "Although it is not well-understood, evidence from both animal and human studies suggest that regular heavy use of marijuana and cannabis in adolescents is associated with more persistent negative outcomes than use in adults. This suggests that the young brain may be more vulnerable to the effects of cannabis exposure compared to the adult brain, and its effects on the adolescent brain have been thought to increase the risk of developing mental illnesses such as addiction and psychosis." Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Dr. Joseph Haraszti MD, a world-renowned Psychiatrist and Addictionlogist in Pasadena, CA who explains the damaging effects smoking marijuana can have. Read below to find out the five things to be weary of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
BBC

Covid: 'Putting people to sleep knowing they may not wake'

Putting Covid patients to sleep knowing they may not wake up is what an intensive care consultant says he hates. Dr David Hepburn is seeing unvaccinated people dying of Covid after a "really rapid and catastrophic deterioration". He said the impact of the Delta variant is most prominent in patients...
The Independent

Florida woman dies of Covid-19 as husband tried to force hospital to treat her with ivermectin

A Florida woman with Covid-19 whose husband had battled in court to get her treated with ivermectin has died of her illness.Tamara Drock, a 47-year-old teacher from Loxahatchee near Palm Beach, Florida, passed away from Covid complications on Friday after 12 weeks in hospital, according to the Palm Beach Post.Her Husband, Ryan Drock, had sued the hospital last month to force doctors to administer ivermectin, an anti-parasite medication that has become a cause célèbre for Covid sceptics and supporters of Donald Trump despite little evidence of its benefits.County judge James Nutt rejected Mr Drock’s lawsuit, arguing that letting judges...
