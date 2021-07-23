Cancel
Celebrities

Kate Beckinsale says she's 'never' been on a real date

By By Lisa Respers France, CNN
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Beckinsale is not a fan of dating. While promoting her role in the action-thriller "Jolt" recently on "Extra," the actress was asked about the worst first date she's ever had. "Do you know I've never really been on a date?" Beckinsale said. "I literally meet someone, get to know...

