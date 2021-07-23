Why your cereal boxes and ice cream cartons are shrinking

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Neapolitan ice cream is a classic favorite composed of three separate flavors, typically vanilla, chocolate and strawberry, layered in the same container. The name comes from the desserts presumed origins, in Naples Italy. Immigrants from this region brought their expertise for frozen desserts to the United states and spumoni might have been the first Neapolitan-style ice cream here in the US. Other variations might have been composed of flavors in three layers representing the green, white, and red colors of Italian flag. Today it is likely that the chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry flavored layers became the standard because they are the three most popular ice cream flavors in the US.