Why your cereal boxes and ice cream cartons are shrinking

Incidentally, consolidating Mac and Cheese with frozen yogurt may be a GOOD one – according to the online reaction after Kraft food sources and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream did exactly that on “Public Mac and Cheese Day” on Wednesday. The 2 organizations united to make a restricted version macintosh and cheddar frozen yogurt flavor, and the interest was so incredible for the treat debut, the site smashed inside 9 minutes, and the whole 2,000-16 ounces stock was cleared out online inside 60 minutes. Notwithstanding on the web deals, they sold the intriguing food concoction in Van Leeuwen’s physical shops in the US. Indeed, for a brief period, in any case. It required just 3 hours to sell out of their 9,000 scoops. On the off chance that you passed up a major opportunity, Kraft has an online sweepstakes with the opportunity to win 2 free pints.
