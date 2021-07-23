Cancel
Why your cereal boxes and ice cream cartons are shrinking

By By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN Business
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLess cereal in the box. Smaller snack sizes. Ice cream gone missing in a container. You're not losing your mind. You are actually paying the same price or more these days for everyday items in your fridge and pantry but running through them more quickly because their sizes have shrunk.

