Last Week In Bitcoin is a series discussing the events of the previous week that occurred in the Bitcoin industry, covering all the important news and analysis. We’re back in the 40s, baby! Bitcoin spent most of the week hovering around $40,000, spurred by bullish news and unphased by the U.S. Senate’s planned attack on Bitcoin through their new infrastructure bill. There’s a lot to unpack from the week and we have a handy new timeline to show how different bits of news affected the price over the last week.