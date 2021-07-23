Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

UK growth slows sharply in July as COVID 'pingdemic' hits

By David Milliken
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZQ2CG_0b5m9EXQ00

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s rapid economic bounce-back from the coronavirus pandemic slowed sharply in July as a new wave of cases forced hundreds of thousands of workers to self-isolate under government rules to limit the spread of the disease.

Supermarkets and hauliers say staff shortages are making it hard to restock shelves and deliver goods, and Friday’s monthly purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data gave the first clear evidence of the scale of the impact.

The IHS Markit/CIPS flash composite PMI dropped to 57.7 in July from 62.2 in June. A reading above 50 indicates growth in the economy but the reading was the lowest since March and a sharper fall than most economists had forecast in a Reuters poll.

“July saw the UK economy’s recent growth spurt stifled by the rising wave of virus infections, which subdued customer demand, disrupted supply chains and caused widespread staff shortages, and also cast a darkening shadow over the outlook,” Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said.

The economy was still on course to expand in the third quarter, but at a slower pace than before, he added.

The British PMI contrasted with the one for the euro zone, which struck its highest since July 2000, and sterling extended losses after the data.

Britain’s economy has rebounded after its nearly 10% slump in 2020 when the country suffered one of the world’s heaviest coronavirus death tolls and locked down for longer than many other European nations.

But reopening has created bottlenecks and inflation pressures. Two Bank of England policymakers have suggested an early end to the BoE’s bond-buying stimulus.

Friday’s PMI data showed a record rise in businesses’ costs and a near-record increase in the prices they charged.

However, the weaker-than-expected activity figures are likely to make other policymakers wary of scaling back support next month. The BoE is due to announce its next policy decision on Aug. 5.

“Given today’s numbers, the uncertainty around the Delta variant and the impact of the end of the Job Retention Scheme from September, we expect the Bank to stick to its current course,” Willem Sels, chief investment officer at HSBC’s wealth management division, said.

CONSUMERS SEE CLOUDS AHEAD

The slower growth in business activity seen in the PMI survey - conducted July 12-21 - contrasted with a return to pre-pandemic consumer confidence levels in a survey by market researchers GfK published earlier on Friday.

However, households did express greater concern about the economic outlook than a month earlier due to worries about COVID-19 variants, rising inflation and reduced furlough support.

Other figures showed retail sales volumes rose 0.5% in June to stand 9.5% above pre-pandemic levels, bolstered by a jump in food and drink during the Euro 2020 soccer tournament.

Monday marked the end of most COVID restrictions on businesses in England, with nightclubs allowed to reopen, mask-wearing requirements largely scrapped and capacity restrictions lifted for pubs, restaurants and shops.

But the reopening has been questioned by critics of the government, coming just as COVID cases are rising again.

The latest wave of infections led to more than 600,000 people in England and Wales being told to self-isolate last week because they were close contacts of people who tested positive and were “pinged” by a government app.

Businesses want the government to bring forward the scheduled Aug. 16 lifting of that requirement for workers who are fully vaccinated or test negative for COVID. The government said it would exempt up to 10,000 workers in food supply chains.

The fall in the PMI was greatest in the services sector, especially among transport and hospitality firms.

Orders growth was the weakest since February and business optimism fell to its lowest since October 2020, before news of effective COVID vaccines. Brexit-related trade frictions also hurt business morale and new orders.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

153K+
Followers
186K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#England And Wales#Uk#Covid#Pmi#The Ihs Markit Cips#Ihs Markit#British#European#Bank Of England#Boe#Gfk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HSBC
News Break
Business
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Real EstatePosted by
Reuters

China new home price growth slows in July - private survey

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s growth in new home prices slowed in July for the first time in five months, with smaller cities especially weighed down by higher mortgage rates, price caps on resale homes and other steps to cool speculation, a private-sector survey showed on Sunday. New home prices in...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
EconomyBusiness Insider

India Manufacturing Expands In July

(RTTNews) - India's manufacturing sector expanded at the strongest pace in three months in July, amid a rebound in production and demand that led to an increase in hiring for the first time in over a year. The headline manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, rose to 55.3 in July...
EconomyBusiness Insider

UK Manufacturing Sector Growth Slows In July

(RTTNews) - The UK manufacturing sector growth slowed in July as supply gridlock resulted in a moderate deceleration in the rates of expansion of production, new orders and job creation, final survey results from IHS Markit showed on Monday. The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index...
BusinessBusiness Insider

China Manufacturing Sector Expands At Slowest Pace In More Than A Year

(RTTNews) - China's manufacturing sector logged its weakest growth in more than a year in July largely due to a fall in new orders, survey data published by IHS Markit showed on Monday. The Caixin general manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 50.3 in July from 51.3 in June. The...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

German factories humming, supply shortages constrain growth - PMI

BERLIN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Faster growth in new orders and employment boosted Germany’s manufacturing sector in July, when an expansion gained pace after briefly losing momentum in May, a survey showed on Monday. IHS Markit’s final Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for manufacturing, which accounts for about a fifth of...
Economyactionforex.com

Japan PMI manufacturing finalized at 53.0 in Jul, sharp rise in cost burdens

Japan PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 53.0 in July, up from June’s 52.4. Markit said output and new orders rose at faster rates. There were sharp rise in cost burdens amid supply chain disruption. Businesses reported softer optimism regarding future output. Usamah Bhatti, Economist at IHS Markit, said: “The Japanese...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Russia Manufacturing Activity Lowest Since November 2020

(RTTNews) - Russia's manufacturing activity deteriorated to the lowest since November last year amid weak client demand, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Monday. The IHS Markit Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, fell to 47.5 in July from 49.2 in June. A PMI reading below 50 signals contraction in the sector.
BusinessLife Style Extra

Eurozone factory growth eases in July but remains strong

(Sharecast News) - Growth in the eurozone manufacturing sector eased a little in July but remained strong, according to a survey released on Monday. IHS Markit's final eurozone manufacturing purchasing managers' index fell to 62.8 from 63.4 in June, marking the lowest level since March but ahead of the preliminary reading of 62.6. The sector has now recorded successive months of expansion since July 2020.
BusinessForexTV.com

Turkey Manufacturing Growth At 6-Month High

Turkey’s manufacturing growth was the fastest in six months in July, mainly due to the loosening of Covid-19 restrictions, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Monday. The headline Istanbul Chamber of Industry Turkey manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 54.0 in July from 51.3 in June. Any reading above 50.0 indicates expansion in the sector.
BusinessForexTV.com

Spain Factory PMI Drops To 3-Month Low

Spain’s manufacturing sector growth moderated to a three-month low in July, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Monday. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 59.0 in July from 60.4 in June. Although the score dropped moderately in July, the index suggested another strong improvement in operating conditions. Production...
Businessq957.com

India’s factory growth rebounded in July, hiring resumed after 15 months

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Factory activity in India bounced back in July as demand surged both at home and abroad, prompting companies to create new jobs for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, a private sector survey showed on Monday. The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, compiled by IHS...
EconomyForexTV.com

Italy Manufacturing Activity Grows Less Than Expected In July

Italy’s manufacturing activity grew less than expected in July, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Monday. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ index dropped to 60.3 in July from 62.2 in June. The score was forecast to fall 61.5. Nonetheless, the latest reading was the fourth highest on record and pointed...
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

Manufacturing sector continues to grow despite rising costs

UK manufacturing businesses are still growing but are having to fend off some of the fastest increases to their costs in decades. The manufacturing sector outstripped expectations in the monthly IHS Markit CIPS Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey released on Monday. It showed a reading of 60.4 last month, down...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges down on virus woes, slowing economy

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 Index closed slightly lower on Monday, after erasing early gains as worries about the Delta variant of the coronavirus and a slowing U.S. economy overshadowed optimism around more fiscal stimulus and a strong second-quarter earnings season. Data earlier in the day...

Comments / 0

Community Policy